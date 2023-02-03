Watch: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney mock Wrexham manager’s ‘disappointment face’
Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have mocked Wrexham manager, Phil Parkinson’s ‘disappointment face’ in a hilarious video.
The video was posted to Twitter by the Hollywood duo ahead of the Wrexham v Altrincham match set to take place tomorrow.
Wrexham was knocked out of the fourth round of the FA trophy by Altrincham on penalties after drawing 2-2 on January 13.
On Saturday, the two clubs will clash again in the National League and it seems Reynolds and McElhenney can’t bare to see Parkinson’s ‘disappointment face’ for a second time.
You can’t spell top-of-the-table without Altrincham. Watch @altrinchamfc play @wrexham_afc, TOMORROW on https://t.co/9DnneI0R0H pic.twitter.com/uFfBpC1mrh
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 3, 2023
In the Twitter video, a still image of Parkinson looking extremely downbeat is shown as the co-owners poke fun at him in banter that’s fast becoming a trademark of the club.
Deadpool actor Reynolds jokes: “Although Altrincham sit in the middle of the table, they’re no pushovers.
“We’ll have to stay focused because Phil’s disappointment face is honestly more than I can bare.”
Rob McElhenney chimes in at the end: “Here’s hoping for an away win and smiles all round.”
The video then cuts to a shot of Parkinson smiling whilst Reynolds said: “Ahhhhh, there it is.”
I do hope that someone will introduce Ryan and Robbie to Ryan and Ronnie at some point…