Watch: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney mock Wrexham manager’s ‘disappointment face’

Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have mocked Wrexham manager, Phil Parkinson’s ‘disappointment face’ in a hilarious video.

The video was posted to Twitter by the Hollywood duo ahead of the Wrexham v Altrincham match set to take place tomorrow.

Wrexham was knocked out of the fourth round of the FA trophy by Altrincham on penalties after drawing 2-2 on January 13.

On Saturday, the two clubs will clash again in the National League and it seems Reynolds and McElhenney can’t bare to see Parkinson’s ‘disappointment face’ for a second time.

In the Twitter video, a still image of Parkinson looking extremely downbeat is shown as the co-owners poke fun at him in banter that’s fast becoming a trademark of the club.

Deadpool actor Reynolds jokes: “Although Altrincham sit in the middle of the table, they’re no pushovers.

“We’ll have to stay focused because Phil’s disappointment face is honestly more than I can bare.”

Rob McElhenney chimes in at the end: “Here’s hoping for an away win and smiles all round.”

The video then cuts to a shot of Parkinson smiling whilst Reynolds said: “Ahhhhh, there it is.”

