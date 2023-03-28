Watch: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Sir Alex Ferguson announce special match in hilarious video

Wrexham AFC owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have announced a special friendly match between Wrexham and Manchester United in a hilarious online video featuring football manager legend, Sir Alex Ferguson.

In the video posted to Twitter, the co-owners sit nervously as a computer connects to an call with the former Manchester United manager to discuss the match set to take place in San Diego this summer as part of a week-long pre-season training camp for Wrexham in the United States.

Just before the call connects, Reynolds warns McElhenney that Sir Alex, who managed Manchester United between 1986 and 2013, has a reputation for being a “master intimidator”.

McElhenney replies: “Ryan he’s way past that part in his career. Besides, we’re playing a friendly match so I’m sure it’s gonna…”

The ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star is then stopped in his tracks when the Scottish former football manager and player suddenly appears on screen looking somewhat unhappy with the pair.

The Wrexham club owners begin a clumsy one way conversation with Sir Alex who continues to sit silently whilst frowning at the screen.

Deadpool star Reynolds is visibly shaken by the nervy one way conversation and makes an excuse to disconnect the awkward call much to the dismay of McElhenney.

The video then cuts to Sir Alex in a swanky office sipping tea where a secretary asks how the call went.

Sir Alex replies: “They were on mute, I never heard a thing.”

The friendly match will take place in San Diego at the Snapdragon Stadium on July 25 and will be Wrexham’s first trip to the US in the club’s history.

General sale tickets will be available from March 29.

