Watch: Ryan Reynolds show-stopping Wrexham themed birthday message to Rob McElhenney

Wrexham club owner Ryan Reynolds has posted a hilarious birthday message to his Hollywood co-owner Rob McElhenney in a show stopping musical video posted online.

In the video captioned, ‘A birthday card might’ve been easier. Happy Birthday’, the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds performs a side-splitting yet impressive song poking fun at the spelling of McElhenney’s name.

Reynolds begins the ditty alone in a low lit room singing: “Sure he’s got a pretty face that people know they know. They think they recognise him from his big time TV show.

Catchy

“But despite the accolades, despite the load of fame, one thing that they do not know, is how to say his name.

“Pronouncing all those N’s and E’s and H’s can perplex em’, so here’s a little birthday gift from all your mates at Wrexham.”

Reynolds then ups the tempo and launches into a full on Welsh / Irish musical featuring some well known faces, Wrexham fans and even some Irish dancers.

The Canadian actor revealed on Twitter the catchy tune was the work of song writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Beneath Reynold’s video on Twitter he wrote: “Would be a real shame if this became a Wrexham AFC Racecourse chant.”

