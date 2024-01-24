Watch: Sam Warburton’s brilliant meeting with four-legged rugby star

Former Wales rugby captain, Sam Warburton, features in a video to help find a home for Macavity, the longest serving resident at Cardiff Dogs Home, the Rescue Hotel.

Dog lover, Sam is an Ambassador for the Cardiff dog rescue centre, alongside TV presenter Lucy Owen, singer and actress Lucie Jones and DJ Katie Owen.

The rugby ace didn’t hesitate to get involved when the team at the centre asked for help to find a home for Macavity, who has been in search of his forever home for over a year.

The pair hit it off over a shared love of rugby. Watch and enjoy!

A spokesperson from the Rescue Hotel said: “Macavity is a happy-go-lucky 5 year old staffy cross. He is full of life and literally lives each day to its full. To describe Macavity is two words would be *lovable chaos*.

“He is such a smart boy and picks things up so quickly. He is an active boy who absolutely loves to play and walk. He is an awesome jogging buddy! He does require someone who can appreciate him for all his craziness, however you will have a loyal companion for life.

“All he needs is an active human/humans to keep him busy. He has a love for sticks and will happily find the best ones for the walk. He will require an enclosed garden where he can play ball for hours.”

They added: “We would advise all rescue dogs to be enrolled on to training classes as this will help them build bonds and learn new skills.

“Macavity will need an adult only home as he needs be priority and take full advantage of making new memories and adventures.”

Find out more about Macavity here.

