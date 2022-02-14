Watch: Sarah Silverman ribs Michael Sheen over Welsh flag that looks like ‘drawing by a 12 year old’
Sarah Silverman has ribbed Michel Sheen over the flag of Wales, saying that it looks like a drawing made by a 12 year old.
Speaking on her podcast, the American comedian who previously dated the Welsh actor and political activist, said that she used to tease him over the dragon on the flag.
“I used to make fun of him all the time, and he would get so mad because he’s such a proud Welshman,” she said. “And Wales is fucking beautiful.
“But I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the Welsh flag, but it makes me laugh so hard.
“It honestly looks like a drawing that a 12 year old boy drew on the cover of his Mead notebook.
“It literally just looks like, ‘I’m going to draw a dragon!’. Let’s make our flag a dragon, I’ll draw it! I’m going to draw a dragon!
“And Michael would get so mad, but look at it. I’m going to draw a dragon and we’ll use it as our flag for a whole country!
“Um, I’m an asshole.”
Caller from Wales pic.twitter.com/FEIokgk3Ua
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 13, 2022
Her comments drew mixed reactions by her followers.
Katy Gulliver said: “See I’d have been right pissed off about that…. except you recognised us as a country. So I’m pretty much beaming ear to ear. Besides who cares if it looks like it was drawn by a kid it’s got a dragon on it!”
Christoph Auckland described her comments as “treasonous and will not stand!” adding “I immediately challenge Sarah Silverman to try and drawn the darn thing – it’s hard!”
Rob Harries said: “And the US flag looks like a bored toddler used a ruler for the first time and then added stars because he thought they were pretty. And because he was bored.”
and the Union Jack is a composite of three flags but NOTHING representing Wales AND it has long and justly been known across the world as “the butcher’s apron”
One flags of a saint who probably didn’t exist and another of a Lyddian saint elevated to such for killing a dragon … what more do you need to know?
Good point! I’m still trying to find out where I can buy a Butcher’s Apron apron to wear while I’m chopping leeks
It sort of depends which version of the flag we’re talking about; there was one in the 80’s-90s (this may be slightly wrong as it was I’ve tried to forget it) that I referred to as The Dog. I think it was contrived by some Westminster tourist agency, not in Wales. The dragon looked like some roly-poly puppy thing made of plasticine, no detail, and with a particularly idiotic facial expression, and the forefoot held up was more in the stance of ‘please don’t hurt me!’ rather than the stern ‘stop now!” of the real dragon. It was used quite… Read more »
Well, for me the Welsh flag hints at how truly gifted so many Cymreig (Welsh cultured) primary teachers and parents are! During my early years before 8, I was born and raised in Cymru, and learnt first-hand how magical Cymreig teachers can be. Because with their Christian and/or Celtic beliefs so many Cymreig people look at the child as an individual, and they help them to develop themselves in as fulfilling way as the school and community can. I was encouraged to paint and sing, and was winning competitions and coming 2nd. So if the Cymreig flag reminds folk of… Read more »
Nothing quite so sick making as a member of one harassed minority attacking another minority, especially when it’s done for “fun”. Ms Silverman would do well to check out her own fairly recent heritage if she is so lacking in awareness..
Mr. Davies, we often agree. Sometimes we disagree. This is one of those times.
It’s a joke. A very light-hearted one, at that.
“Ms Silverman would do well to check out her own fairly recent heritage if she is so lacking in awareness.”
To what are you referring, Mr Landlord?
Sorry to answer on his behalf, but it’d do well to have some steel-manning. Were this a straight-faced comment and not a joke from a comic, Mr. Davies’ point here would have merit. It’s to do with her Jewish heritage. Given that she has heritage of one of the most perpetually attacked groups in history, perhaps she shouldn’t seek to divert harm by attacking another group. Problem here is that it was a joke. And, as she shows rarely nowadays, a decent one.
The first of the 5 Basic Principles of Good Flag Design is “Keep it simple, so simple that a child can draw it from memory”, so what’s her problem? 🙂
Stupid and boorish to mock anyone for the symbols of their national identity — or indeed symbols of any central components of their identity. Religion or language, for example.
Just plain twp.
She’s no Stewart Lee. I’d say her level of comedy is also roughly that of a 12 year old. Good move Michael Sheen.
And the punchline is; “I’m an asshole.”
Fair comment, innit?
Stars and stripes … could have been drawn by a redneck with a bingo robber and a ruler.
