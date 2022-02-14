Watch: Sarah Silverman ribs Michael Sheen over Welsh flag that looks like ‘drawing by a 12 year old’

Sarah Silverman has ribbed Michel Sheen over the flag of Wales, saying that it looks like a drawing made by a 12 year old.

Speaking on her podcast, the American comedian who previously dated the Welsh actor and political activist, said that she used to tease him over the dragon on the flag.

“I used to make fun of him all the time, and he would get so mad because he’s such a proud Welshman,” she said. “And Wales is fucking beautiful.

“But I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the Welsh flag, but it makes me laugh so hard.

“It honestly looks like a drawing that a 12 year old boy drew on the cover of his Mead notebook.

“It literally just looks like, ‘I’m going to draw a dragon!’. Let’s make our flag a dragon, I’ll draw it! I’m going to draw a dragon!

“And Michael would get so mad, but look at it. I’m going to draw a dragon and we’ll use it as our flag for a whole country!

“Um, I’m an asshole.”

Caller from Wales pic.twitter.com/FEIokgk3Ua — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 13, 2022

Her comments drew mixed reactions by her followers.

Katy Gulliver said: “See I’d have been right pissed off about that…. except you recognised us as a country. So I’m pretty much beaming ear to ear. Besides who cares if it looks like it was drawn by a kid it’s got a dragon on it!”

Christoph Auckland described her comments as “treasonous and will not stand!” adding “I immediately challenge Sarah Silverman to try and drawn the darn thing – it’s hard!”

Rob Harries said: “And the US flag looks like a bored toddler used a ruler for the first time and then added stars because he thought they were pretty. And because he was bored.”

