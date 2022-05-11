Watch: Second home owner tells Jeremy Vine she refuses to buy anything in Wales to protest ‘unfair’ tax

A second home owner in Gwynedd has told the Jeremy Vine show that she refuses to buy anything in Wales to protest against the “unfair” tax on her property.

The woman identified only as ‘Jane from Surrey’ said that she was unhappy with the Welsh Government’s plans to allow local authorities to increase council tax premiums on second homes to 300% from April next year.

She said that she and other second home owners “spend their money” in Wales.

“Which actually now I won’t. If I want something I buy it in England first and bring it because I actually think it’s really unfair.”

She told presenter Storm Huntley that she had little sympathy for those who could not afford homes in the area as “I can’t afford to buy and lots of places in London. Just accept that and that’s life”.

“And actually 20 minutes walk still by the sea, you can buy a house for 100,000. A terraced house. Ours isn’t a big house.”

Jane from Surrey said that she will “have to sell” the house now, even though it might “devalue it”.

Storm Huntley responded that her decision to sell meant that the Welsh Government’s second home tax had probably worked.

“Most people will be going up there in the peak times, and then not during the winter time,” she said.

“So you’ve got a sort of undulating effects on the population where sometimes there’ll be nobody going to the local pub. There’ll be nobody buying things at the local convenience store, which really causes issues for these local areas.

“And it just so happens you might be the exception that gets a bit stung in this scenario.”

