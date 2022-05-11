Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Watch: Second home owner tells Jeremy Vine she refuses to buy anything in Wales to protest ‘unfair’ tax

11 May 2022 2 minutes Read
Storm Huntley speaking to Jane from Surrey on Jeremy Vine

A second home owner in Gwynedd has told the Jeremy Vine show that she refuses to buy anything in Wales to protest against the “unfair” tax on her property.

The woman identified only as ‘Jane from Surrey’ said that she was unhappy with the Welsh Government’s plans to allow local authorities to increase council tax premiums on second homes to 300% from April next year.

She said that she and other second home owners “spend their money” in Wales.

“Which actually now I won’t. If I want something I buy it in England first and bring it because I actually think it’s really unfair.”

She told presenter Storm Huntley that she had little sympathy for those who could not afford homes in the area as “I can’t afford to buy and lots of places in London. Just accept that and that’s life”.

“And actually 20 minutes walk still by the sea, you can buy a house for 100,000. A terraced house. Ours isn’t a big house.”

Jane from Surrey said that she will “have to sell” the house now, even though it might “devalue it”.

Storm Huntley responded that her decision to sell meant that the Welsh Government’s second home tax had probably worked.

“Most people will be going up there in the peak times, and then not during the winter time,” she said.

“So you’ve got a sort of undulating effects on the population where sometimes there’ll be nobody going to the local pub. There’ll be nobody buying things at the local convenience store, which really causes issues for these local areas.

“And it just so happens you might be the exception that gets a bit stung in this scenario.”

Lebowski
Lebowski
1 hour ago

Good. Verpisst dich

Lindsey Glen Dobie
Lindsey Glen Dobie
59 minutes ago

Is this person for real?

Dail y Goeden
Dail y Goeden
40 seconds ago
Reply to  Lindsey Glen Dobie

Yes; I would think she is. Chat shows such as this do us all the great service of exhibiting the views that people hold. (Yes, it may be the more extreme, or the more vocal – or, sometimes, the less well-thought-out – who are more likely to choose to phone in, but it’s still very useful for the rest of us to be aware of them and of their views.) And, as any MP or AS/MS will tell you: these, too – the people we disagree with – also have a vote.

Dai Rob
Dai Rob
50 minutes ago

Witch.

Steve Duggan
Steve Duggan
38 minutes ago

Shame – I really feel for her………..

Marc
Marc
32 minutes ago

To quote the great Noddy Holder “Gudbuy T’Jane”

Gill Jones
Gill Jones
24 minutes ago

O diddums – gwynt teg ar ei hôl!

R W
R W
14 minutes ago

She’s going to sell her second home? Oh dear, how sad, never mind!!

Gareth Cemlyn
Gareth Cemlyn
13 minutes ago

It always amazes me how self important these people are and how they see themselves within a culture that they cannot identify with. They come with ‘beads for the natives’ seems to be the attitude regardless of how they destroy our communities, culture and social structure

