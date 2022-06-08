Watch: Senedd Member launches scathing attack on Tory ‘hypocrisy’ over calls for referendum
A Senedd Member has launched a scathing rebuttal to Tory criticism of Senedd reform, saying that their “hypocrisy absolutely turns my stomach”.
Plaid Cymru member Llŷr Gruffydd was responding to calls by Conservative Senedd Members for a referendum on expanding the Senedd.
Conservative Senedd Member James Evans said that every major constitutional change to the Senedd had been done via a public vote, “and the people have a right to have their say on these changes”.
But Llŷr Gruffydd responded that he was “saddened and quite sickened” by what he called the “fake anger” from the Conservative benches.
“Those very same politicians don’t bat an eyelid when the British Prime Minister wholesomely swells the ranks of the House of Lords,” he said. “No calls for a referendum there, of course.
“They’re unelected and, of course, many of them are appointed against the recommendation and advice of the House of Lords Appointments Commission.
“Well, who was on about jobs for the boys five minutes ago? Who’s been on about backroom deals and dark corridors?
“And when it comes to cost, we know that the House of Lords costs taxpayers £15 million a year in daily allowances alone. ‘How many doctors and nurses is that?’ I don’t hear you say.
“You know, the refurbishment of the Palace of Westminster is going to be in the billions—some figures up to £18 billion. Eighteen billion pounds. That’s eighteen thousand million pounds. And you’re not bothered by that.
“But yet, when we talk about strengthening Welsh democracy, ‘Oh, no. No, no, no. We can’t have that, it costs too much. We need a referendum.’
“Come on. Your hypocrisy absolutely turns my stomach.”
‘Undermined’
40 eventually voted for the Senedd reform, with 14 voting against it.
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds voted for the motion, despite being critical of some aspects of the reforms and calling them a “stitch-up” between Plaid Cymru and Labour.
She was a member of the committee discussing Senedd reform and said that a surprise announcement between First Minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price had overridden their discussions.
“The morning the committee was due to meet, I was very sad and disappointed that a press release was made with a totally new proposal on preferred boundaries that had never been discussed before, and, it seemed, the proposed and agreed voting system,” she said.
“This really undermined the cross-party work that I happen to hold very dear and which, to that date, I felt very privileged to be part of.
“The surprise announcement by Plaid Cymru and Labour did the committee a disservice. It prejudged the debate here today and the legislative process that will follow.
“It looks like a stitch-up and it feels like a stitch-up. To make an announcement before the committee published its report, and to favour proposals so different from what the evidence tells us, was a very disappointing approach.”
If there was to be a referendum you can be sure the Tories would start to spin the lies again, just as they did during the Brexit and Alternative vote referendums. Don’t trust this party it does not have the wellbeing of Cymru at heart.
Also the increase in the number of MSs is a direct result of the 2011 referendum. The 2011 referendum gave Wales full parliamentary powers (once Westminster passed the law in 2017 and it came into effect 2020). Now the number of MSs needs to increase to use the new powers effectively. After all the Assembly was so small because they had very few responsibilities.
The Libs plus Greens need to
be and feel included in this positve step plus the many indepemdent councillors who helped deliver the pro Wales votes over the years.
Wales needs to keep its role as an
inclusive and respectful nation that engages, listens and learns through involving.
hope that during the course of this legislation thru the Senedd that its agreed the more democratic and inclusive STV voting system is adopted for future senedd elections rather than the proposed d’hondt