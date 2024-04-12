Watch: South Wales Police use stinger in high speed motorbike pursuit

Three men from Swansea have been sentenced after riding off-road motorbikes dangerously on public roads earlier this year.

Twenty-year-old Joshua Miller and 18-year-old Keiron Paton, both from Penlan, alongside 20-year-old Fraser Saunders, from Cockett, ignored red traffic lights whilst driving in a dangerous manner between Swansea Marina and Oystermouth Road on Saturday, January 27.

The three riders failed to stop as directed, and during a pursuit, three stinger sites were set up in the Mumbles area, successfully stinging the bikes.

The three riders were later arrested and officers recovered all three bikes.

Fraser Saunders admitted to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Keiron Paton has also been charged and convicted with handling stolen property in relation to the motorbike used.’

Fraser Saunders was sentenced to 48 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He has been disqualified from driving for three years.

Joshua Miller was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. He has been disqualified from driving for 18 months, and must undergo an extended test.

Keiron Paton was sentenced to 40 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. He has also been disqualified from driving for 18 months, and must undergo an extended test.

All three are now subject to electronic tagging and curfew conditions for three months.

Off-road

Sergeant Richard Coulthard of the Territorial Crime Team (TCT) said: “Tackling the criminal use of both road registered and unregistered off-road motorcycles and their anti-social and illegal use is an important priority for all officers. We work to ensure that nobody is hurt by these bikes being ridden dangerously at high-speed.

“The last thing we want is to be called to the scene of a road traffic collision where somebody has been injured or worse.

“Aside from the personal safety to the riders, their pillion passengers and the general public along with the noise nuisance aspects, the riders are committing road traffic offences such as driving without insurance or MOT each time they ride on the road.

“There appears to be a perception that the police are unable to stop and detain these riders, who flout the laws and cause danger to themselves and others.

“Our highly trained officers may however be authorised to make use of numerous tactics to safely stop these machines and detain the riders and put them before the courts.”

Tackling both the theft of and illegal use of motorbikes has been a key concern for our officers in 2024.

Just this week, officers from the Territorial Crime Team (TCT) stung another bike being ridden dangerously in the Swansea area, with the rider subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possession of controlled drugs. The motorcycle was recovered ready to be returned to its rightful owner.

Elsewhere, a Sur-Ron bike was seized in the Pontarddulais area, with the bike’s rider reported for summons.

In February, the TCT recovered two outstanding motorbikes working in partnership with Penlan Neighbourhood Policing Team, while Morriston Neighbourhood Officers also located a suspected stolen motorbike.

