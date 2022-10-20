Watch: Spectacular lightning show captured over west and north Wales

Members of the public captured footage of a spectacular lightning storm that rolled across the south and north-west of Wales last night.

The storm played out over the Irish Sea between Wales and Ireland and was videoed and photographed by people across the shoreline on both sides.

Lightning maps showed that Pembrokshire and the Llŷn Peninsula were hit by thousands of lightning strikes, but the light show was visible from far inland in mid-Wales as well.

The Met Office had warned in advance that people should expect lightning, and that wet and windy weather will continue to push across Wales, England and Scotland until Friday.

BBC weather presenter Sue Charles tracked the lightning storm as it worked its way up Wales from south-west to north-east.

Quite the thunderstorm across much of Wales overnight, with several thousand flashes of lightning… ⚡️pic.twitter.com/RRAoplvCL0 — Sue Charles (@Sue_Charles) October 20, 2022

Frequent #lightning more akin to a typical summer “Spanish plume” event across parts of #Ireland, #Wales and SW England tonight as several bands of mainly elevated #thunderstorms move N and NW pic.twitter.com/HEJfZn6Lye — Lars Lowinski (@larslowinski) October 19, 2022

The lightning storm also impressed tens of social media users who captured the occasion.

Caernarfon doing a decent Mordor impression atm ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/X5hUxScme2 — Ifan Morgan Jones (@ifanmj) October 19, 2022

Riwin yn cal rave uwchben y cymylau ⚡️ #Caernarfon pic.twitter.com/HMhv8Qw3aD — Lyn (@pwyondlynfor) October 19, 2022

Lightning last night over Rhiwlas ,pentir north wales pic.twitter.com/c005CQV8zs — Ryan Ninnes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ryanninnes14) October 20, 2022

Mass amounts of lightning here in the South West of Wales and still going as I post this. Blimey! ⚡️👀 pic.twitter.com/KWuFSVcRdi — J🎃nesy (they/them) 🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌹🐝💙💛 (@jonesy__nb__) October 19, 2022

The lightning also hit Dublin and Wicklow on the other side of the Irish Sea.

😱 🌩 ⛈ ⚡️#Lightning filmed by my 12 yr old daughter Lottie from our back garden in #Dublin 🌩 ⛈ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XezYGxvjP7 — Roger McMorrow 🇺🇦🇮🇪 (@RogerMcMorrow) October 19, 2022

My dad just took this photo from our house in Co. Wicklow – apparently lightning struck a wind turbine off the coast and now it’s on fire. 😲 pic.twitter.com/XbpsBL2RRs — Amy Kinsella (@Amy_M_Kinsella) October 19, 2022

