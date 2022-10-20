Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Watch: Spectacular lightning show captured over west and north Wales

20 Oct 2022 3 minute read
Lightning strikes over Wales in the past 24 hours according to https://www.lightningmaps.org/. Right, lightning captured by Ryan Ninnes / Twitter.

Members of the public captured footage of a spectacular lightning storm that rolled across the south and north-west of Wales last night.

The storm played out over the Irish Sea between Wales and Ireland and was videoed and photographed by people across the shoreline on both sides.

Lightning maps showed that Pembrokshire and the Llŷn Peninsula were hit by thousands of lightning strikes, but the light show was visible from far inland in mid-Wales as well.

The Met Office had warned in advance that people should expect lightning, and that wet and windy weather will continue to push across Wales, England and Scotland until Friday.

BBC weather presenter Sue Charles tracked the lightning storm as it worked its way up Wales from south-west to north-east.

The lightning storm also impressed tens of social media users who captured the occasion.

The lightning also hit Dublin and Wicklow on the other side of the Irish Sea.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
1 hour ago

Spectacular. And then over Westminster there is currently a s *** show

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.