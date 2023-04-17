Watch: The brilliant mural that appeared after car crashed through window

After a car smashed through an estate agent’s window in the Rhondda, the owners of Property Plus in Tonyrefail came up with an ingenious idea.

Emergency services were called to Mill Street at about 1.45pm on Saturday, April 15, where passers-by said an empty Ford had been parked and rolled down a hill, hitting a bollard before going into the shop window. Thankfully no-one was hurt.

Fire engines were sent to the scene and winched the car out less than an hour after it was reported.

The window was quickly boarded up and that’s when instead of leaving the window with a bare board, leading Welsh street artist Tee2Sugars was asked to use his skills and come up with a funny mural that lampooned the incident, while grabbing as much attention as when the car was sticking through the business’ window.

We applaud Property Plus’ ingenuity and wish them all the best!

