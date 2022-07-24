Watch: The brilliant Wales football wedding video that has gone viral

When Rhydian Fitter and his bride Jamie decided to tie the knot, there were a couple of things they kept from their guests.

The pair who were recently married in Nant Gwrtheyrn hatched a plot to surprise their friends and family by staging a spectacular entrance after signing the register – by dancing back into the venue wearing bucket hats to a soundtrack of Welsh football fans techno anthem Zombie Nation.

“It was Jamie, my wife that first came up with the bucket hat and Zombie Nation idea,” said Rhydian.

“We knew we wanted to do something fun for our exit from the church and she had the genius idea to do this.”

The stunt had been planned for some time, but it was brilliant timing that Wales had qualified for the World Cup only weeks previously.

“We actually planned it a few months ago so we had another reason to be glad we actually qualified for the World Cup because I don’t think it would have been the same if we hadn’t,” said Rhydian.

“We actually didn’t tell anyone about it in advance either,” he added. “Even the person playing the music didn’t know what was going on. The best man did work it out though when he saw the bucket hats I’d stashed the night before where we were signing the register.”

The response, as you can imagine, was fantastic with guests joining in with the bride and groom in a bout of Welsh football related throwing hands in the air.

“Everyone loved it. It’s still a talking point a month on. I think some of the English guests there might have been a bit confused but seeing people dancing out of the chapel was amazing.”

Rhydian, 27 and Jamie, 23, who have a two-year-old daughter, Mabli, even received a congratulations message from Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney who spotted a post about the pair of Twitter.

The couple who live in Aberyswyth, are ardent Wales football fans who were at the Wales World Cup playoff final game against Ukraine, when Dafydd Iwan memorably performed a passionate version of Yma o Hyd on the pitch after Wales had qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

“Actually, the last song of the night was Yma o Hyd,” said Rhydian.

Naturally!

