Watch: The dramatic moment Swansea drug dealers attempt to evade police

Dramatic video footage released by South Wales Police has revealed the moment a pair of Swansea drug dealers attempted to evade arrest and collided with an unmarked police car.

The two men who were dealing Class A drugs in Swansea have been jailed after they failed to make a quick getaway.

Arif Ali, 21, and Tanvir Ali, 20, were arrested in May 2023 after a large amount of crack cocaine and heroin with a street value in excess of £11,000 was found inside their cars following a pursuit and a search.

The pair had been seen using parked cars in Kings Road Car Park, Swansea, as stash vehicles for the drugs.

Covert officers approached a VW Golf when it then made an attempt to evade police.

A short pursuit entailed, where driver Tanvir Ali drove dangerously on the road, narrowly missing pedestrians and parked vehicles, before colliding with an unmarked police vehicle.

Both Arif and Tanvir were detained at the scene.

Operation Ortega is a Force Intelligence & Organised Crime Unit (FIOCU) led investigation into an organised crime gangs involved in the supply of Class A controlled drugs in Swansea.

Jailed

As a result of the investigation, Arif Ali and Tanvir Ali were convicted of two counts of intent to supply Class A drugs, and on on Friday, September 22 at Swansea Crown Court, both men were jailed.

Tanvir Ali, who was also convicted of violent disorder and dangerous driving, was sentenced to total imprisonment of three years and four months. he was alos given a two-year-eight-month driving ban and will need to pass an extended retest.

Arif Ali was sentenced to three years and nine months.

