Watch: The extraordinary scenes in the Senedd as Labour MS ‘storms out’

There were extraordinary scenes in the Senedd today (4 June) when Labour MS Hefin David appeared to storm out of the chamber.

The Caerphilly member had been warned by the Llywydd, Elin Jones, after he repeatedly heckled former First Minister Mark Drakeford in a passionate debate over school holiday reforms.

Mr Drakeford had launched a stinging rebuke of the Welsh Government’s latest u-turn on school holiday reforms after Education Secretary Lynne Neagle announced the planned overhaul would be shelved this morning.

The Llywydd was forced to intervene as the former First Minister was speaking due to heckling from the Labour MS.

Mr David branded the the Presiding Officer Elin Jones “ridiculous” for allowing Mark Drakeford to continue to speak.

She said: “Excuse me, don’t question my decision to allow Mark Drakeford to – You said, ‘This is ridiculous’, me allowing Mark Drakeford to continue.

“It’s not. I’ve allowed you discretion time after time to continue on important issues for yourself, so remember that, Hefin David. I’m allowing Mark Drakeford to continue.

Mr David, the member for Caerphilly, then left the chamber, and Sioned Williams, the Plaid Cymru member for South West Wales, accused him on X, formerly Twitter, of having “stormed out”.

She said: “The tensions in the Labour Senedd group just spilt over in dramatic form – Mark Drakeford launched full-throated attack on the Education Cabinet Secretary rolling back on Labour manifesto commitment.”

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr David denied storming out, saying he “left the chamber briefly” as is common during long plenary sessions.

He said he had been trying to intervene to tell Llywydd that the former first minister had gone three minutes over the time allotted for backbenchers on statements, which is one minute.

He added the longest he had been allowed was one minute 30 seconds.

