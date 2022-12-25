Watch: The hilarious video of a Welshman coming home for Christmas

Picture the scene.

You’ve been away from Wales living in London.

You’re heading home for Christmas and you’ve just driven across the Severn Crossing.

You are heading into Wales. Excitement rises as you spot the Welcome to Wales – Croeso i Gymru sign confirming you are now back in God’s Own Country.

Then something miraculous happens. Your Welsh accent immediately becomes stronger as your surroundings provide a powerful surge in your Welsh pride.

A video demonstrating this particular Welsh phenomena has gone viral on Tik Tok.

The brilliant clip created by prodigious Welsh voice actor and hugely talented Impressionist Scheiffer Bates as he and a pal drove home to Wales, is titled ‘Every Welsh person returning to Wales from England’.

The video has so far amassed near to half a million views with many comments confirming this is exactly what they do when they return home to Wales.

We think you’ll enjoy it.

*Caution – strong language.

