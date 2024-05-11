Watch: The magical Northern Lights display captured across Wales

The Northern Lights has lit up the night sky with rare sightings across the whole of Wales.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, were spotted across the UK, but were particularly vivid in Wales.

The visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA said the G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and is the strongest level of geomagnetic storm, hit earth on Thursday and could affect communications, GPS and power grids.

Aurora Timelapse! Wow, what a night – Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) this far south in Wales, directly overhead! Incredible to see the colourful streaks come and go, all from my own garden in Pembrokeshire. Here's a timelapse looking straight up with my camera. Magic! 📷 pic.twitter.com/OItkzDuWkV — Drew Buckley (@drewbphoto) May 11, 2024

The cause of this storm is a “large, complex” sunspot cluster and is 17 times the diameter of earth, with the last storm with a G5 rating hitting earth in October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden.

The NOAA said the lights could be seen as far south as Alabama and southern California in the US.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said earlier on Friday that there was a good chance for the Northern Lights to be seen.

He said: “Although the shorter nights will limit the visibility window, there’s a good chance to see the aurora, particularly on Friday night and especially in Scotland, Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

“There could even be visibility further south if you have the right equipment.

“Those conditions could continue on Saturday night but we still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be.”

Mr Dixon added the combination of clear skies and enhanced activity from the sun reaching Earth would improve the chances of seeing the display.

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.

When activity is strong, this expands to cover a greater area – which explains why displays can be occasionally seen as far south as the UK.

The Uk Space Agency posted on X: There’s a heightened possibility of the Northern Lights gracing our skies in the coming nights thanks to several Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) that left the Sun recently.

“Aurora sightings may be possible across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England, and Wales.”

A selection of the best videos and images from the extraordinary light show in Wales…

Right now myy TL is filled with pics of Northern Lights in North Wales!!! 🤩 And I’m here in NYC….😕 pic.twitter.com/Ure19VpL5u — Jay – Upper East Side Hawk (@wasUESH) May 10, 2024

The First Tree or the northern lights above the Ceiriog Valley in North Wales! So hauntingly beautiful! The colours only really came apparent with a long exposure. #aurora pic.twitter.com/RRQBCDReTN — Dr Will Leo Hawkes (@WillLeoHawkes) May 10, 2024

Amazing #AuroraBorealis displays across Wales last night. Perfect conditions for catching the Northern Lights under dry, clear skies. Thanks for the photos:

Ynys Môn @bleddyn123

Bannau Brycheiniog @lizrichards703

Swansea Valley @amanhasnonamexx

Pembrokeshire @MatthewPage97 pic.twitter.com/gpHzPWNDTD — Sue Charles (@Sue_Charles) May 11, 2024

Northern lights in Pen Llŷn, north Wales – an amazing thing to see pic.twitter.com/3uSqbBlH8G — Georgina Rannard (@GeorginaRannard) May 11, 2024

I was in bed asleep when I got a message about the Northern Lights. I think Albert is wondering why we’re out, but it’s certainly been worth it. Aurora present and correct in South West Wales pic.twitter.com/l0dgg4Kyf5 — Luke & Albert @ www.lorry-driver.com (@LukeVernon) May 10, 2024

What an experience this was.

Northern lights from beautiful Cardiff. I am speechless pic.twitter.com/UQr82GZauZ — Omar (@OmarSayegh) May 10, 2024

Never thought I’d see the Northern Lights out my back garden in Swansea! #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/7vHDiyZyQy — Steve Balsamo (@stevebalsamo) May 10, 2024

Meanwhile from a Welshman living in Finland… wow!

