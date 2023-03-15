Watch: The terrifying moment Swansea explosion flattens home

Security footage posted to social media reveals the terrifying moment a home is completely flattened in a suspected gas explosion in Swansea.

The footage posted by TikTok user richiekayson333 shows a postal van pause outside the home as the explosions engulfs the street in smoke and debris.

Seconds later, the Royal Mail worker runs for cover along with another road user.

Emergency services were called to the scene at just after 11.20am on Monday at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

The body of a man was recovered and three other people were taken to hospital after the blast.

Neighbouring properties were also damaged by the explosion, which shook houses miles from the scene and left bricks strewn across the surrounding area.

