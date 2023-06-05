Watch: The terrifying video of a climber on Wales’ deadliest ridge

Warning if you’re scared of heights you may want to look away now.

Crib Goch is not called ‘Wales’ deadliest ridge’ for nothing.

The epic climb is the hardest of all routes to Yr Wyddfa’s summit and 3,000ft above sea level.

When adventurer Ben Wright decided to film his climb of the knife-edged Crib Goch he possibly didn’t expect the reaction he received.

Posting his video on TikTok people were a mix of impressed, appalled and terrified by what he captured on film.

The video quickly went viral and has so far amassed almost half million views. It also now comes with a warning, which reads: ‘The actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals. Do not attempt.’

Ben’s climb appears to have been filmed with a fisheye GoPro lens which makes the ridge look narrower and steeper, however this shouldn’t detract from what is still an extremely challenging and dangerous climb.

Crib Goch is categorised as a ‘Grade 1’ scramble which means climbers must use their hands to climb short, steep sections.

With sheer drops either side of the narrow ridge, climbers are exposed to the elements and the consequences of slipping or being blown off can be fatal. Many lives have been tragically lost over the years.

Here’s another TikTok video filmed recently which shows the Crib Goch route and just how difficult it can be.

#hiking #hikersoftiktok #nature #travel #wales #snowdonia #snowdon #mountain #fyp #fy #fypシ #fypage #foryou #foryoupageofficiall #climbing ♬ original sound – Hiking Around UK @hikingarounduk One of the most dangerous and extreme hikes in the UK. Snowdon via Crib Goch is a challenge for anybody. Snowdon is the most popular mountain in the UK and you can’t really argue why with walks/hikes like this. Start at Pen-y-pass car park and take Pyg. After a couple of miles, take the right turn signposted Crib Goch. Dont ignore the danger signs, this route is not suitable for everyone. Sadly this ridge has taken the lives of many. However, if your safe and know your limits its a lot of fun. After you have finished climbing and scrambling over the ridge, its a final push to the summit of Snowdon. The tallest mountain in Wales and Snowdonia. A big thank you to @Craghoppers for the kit supply About me: My name is Cailum, l've been hiking ever since I could walk and it's one of my favourite things to do. particularly like walking in the Lake District, Scotland and the Yorkshire Dales. Being a Yorkshireman, I'm based up north and regularly go out to explore. Now that I have a TikTok account, l'll bring my camera. #hike

And finally, this video on YouTube filmed a few years ago on Crib Goch gives a more realistic view of the ridge. However, when you watch I’m certain you’ll be left thinking – that still looks absolutely terrifying!

