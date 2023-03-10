Watch: The Welsh lady walking across the UK to raise money for charity

She will take on a host of fundraising walks including the Lake District Walk for Cancer research, the Norfolk walk for Macmillan, a walk from Swansea to Cardiff in aid of Welsh Women’s Aid, the Thames Moonlight walk in London for the RSPCA and the St Davids to Cardigan walk for Ty Hafan.

Recently retired, Blodwen, who’s originally from Llandovery, moved to Cardiff to be near her sons and whilst exploring tourist locations like Cardiff Castle and the St Fagans National Museum of History she was shocked to see that no one was wearing traditional Welsh clothing.

She said: “When you go up to Scotland they don’t need an excuse to wear a kilt. And if you go to London you might see a few Beefeaters and Chelsea Pensioners.

“I think wearing the costume is important to bring awareness of the Welsh heritage.

“We wear it on St David’s day or when you’re little in primary school. Apart from that, unless it’s an international we don’t really wear it. I think it would be lovely to just wear it whenever you want to.”