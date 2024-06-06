Watch: Tom Jones’ stunning tribute at ceremony to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

Tom Jones performed an emotional version of his song I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall at the UK’s national commemorative event in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Welsh star stood in front of a wall bearing the names of personnel serving under British command who died while taking part in the invasion and Battle of Normandy.

The ceremony was staged just metres from Juno Beach at Courseulles-sur-Mer in Normandy, where some 14,000 Canadians came ashore in the face of heavy enemy fire on June 6, 1944.

Spectators were gathered around a small stage, and in the front row were some of the few remaining veterans who fought to establish a base on the beach 80 years ago to the day.

Applause rang out as the emotional performance came to an end.

