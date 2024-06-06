Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Watch: Tom Jones’ stunning tribute at ceremony to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

06 Jun 2024 1 minute read
Sir Tom Jones performs at 80th anniversary of D-Day event in Normandy

Tom Jones performed an emotional version of his song I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall at the UK’s national commemorative event in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Welsh star stood in front of a wall bearing the names of personnel serving under British command who died while taking part in the invasion and Battle of Normandy.

Sir Tom Jones performs during the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, held at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The ceremony was staged just metres from Juno Beach at Courseulles-sur-Mer in Normandy, where some 14,000 Canadians came ashore in the face of heavy enemy fire on June 6, 1944.

Spectators were gathered around a small stage, and in the front row were some of the few remaining veterans who fought to establish a base on the beach 80 years ago to the day.

Applause rang out as the emotional performance came to an end.

