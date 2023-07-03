Watch: TV presenter ‘disgusted’ at discovery in a river in Wales
TV presenter Will Millard was taking a break in the Welsh countryside with his family when he made a stomach-churning discovery in a river.
Staying at Llanbadarn-y-garreg on the River Edw in Powys with his wife and kids, as well as his sister’s family, the presenter – who has fronted a number of TV series for BBC Wales – was alerted to something horrible in the water.
So shocked and disgusted was he that he made a short film which he posted to Twitter.
Talking on camera and gesturing at the stretch of water he explained his grim find.
“Unbelievable this,” he said. “We’re staying in a little bunkhouse, it’s really really beautiful. We’ve been coming here for years, especially just to come down here and do a little bit of paddling in this pool with the kids and my sister is here as well with her kids.
“All four of our kids were just in this little bit of river here, catching stone loach and enjoying the river.”
It was then that Will said his brother-in-law alerted him to something sickening in the water.
“My brother-in-law walked up to this pool and said there’s a load of human pee just off the bridge, and sure enough all of these sandy looking patches are faeces and there’s absolutely loads of it.
“All I can imagine is someone has come along probably with a chemical toilet having camped somewhere around here and just chucked it off the bridge. It’s absolutely disgusting.
“It’s terrible for our kids, they’ve had to go and get washed up, but it’s awful for the wildlife and the natural environment. It’s just disgraceful behaviour.”
Clearly upset and angry, he added: “It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in a Welsh hill stream. It’s appalling, so I just wanted to make a film about it, as I’m incandescent and I will be reporting this.
“It’s absolutely disgusting behaviour.”
Visitors to Cymru are treating the beautiful countryside and beaches like a dump. Filthy people.
Makes a change from blaming farmers. Oh wait, maybe a farmer told them to dump their muck in the river !!! Can’t blame visitors/tourists as they are too valuable to the economy.
In an independent Cymru in that is fair, just and righteous, their would be a specialised arm of the (entirely different from what we have now) Police force that would be monitoring the tourism sector and visitors to Cymru….and offences like this would be dealt with extremely punitive fines including and not restricted to heavy fines, imprisonment and the seizure of vehicles and goods of anyone person or group of persons deemed liable not to pay the fines once they leave (i.e. all of them, only untrustworthy scumbags commit acts such as the above)…. ….and as for companies that pollute… Read more »
‘Van lifers’.
There’s a well-used wild camping park-up just up the road from there. Doesn’t take a Sherlock Holmes.