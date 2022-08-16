Watch: Ukrainian refugees squealing with delight on dolphin boat trip off Welsh coast

Magical video of dolphins breaching off the west coast of Wales in an unprecedented show for Ukrainian refugees has been posted online.

The film shot by Joshua Pedley, a wildlife guide with SeaMôr Dolphin Watching Boat Trips New Quay, shows dolphins swimming alongside a boat carrying around a hundred Ukrainian refugees.

The trip specially arranged for the refugees who are seeking shelter in Ceredigion is doubly wonderful as at various points dolphins breach the water, putting on a brilliant show for the refugees, many of them children.

The excitable noise is ramped up when the dolphins splash the families on the boat who can be heard cheering, laughing and squealing with delight.

In a post of Facebook, Joshua wrote: ‘Yesterday we took out the really lovely Ukrainian people who are staying locally. And the dolphins came and showed their support for Ukraine in a BIG way. Never before have I witnessed dolphins breaching off the bow of the boat like this.”

Meanwhile on his Twitter account @MyWildlifePosts he said: ‘To put it simply.. EPIC!! What an amazing encounter. We ran a trip to take out some of the Ukrainian people who are seeking refuge here locally. And we had this happen! Just amazing. The dolphins definitely showed their support for Ukraine’ 🇺🇦

To put it simply.. EPIC!! What an amazing encounter. We ran a trip to take out some of the Ukrainian people who are seeking refuge here locally. And we had this happen! Just amazing. The dolphins definitely showed their support for Ukraine 🇺🇦 #TwitterNatureCommunity pic.twitter.com/Deiha2Kwcz — The Wildlife Man (@MyWildlifePosts) August 9, 2022

