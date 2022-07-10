Watch: Wales-Ukraine celebrations feature in Conservative candidate’s leadership launch video

Wales’ celebrations as they beat Ukraine and qualified for the World Cup have been featured in a Conservative leadership candidate’s launch.

Penny Mordaunt, who is one of the favourites to win the contest to become the next Prime Minister, launched her ‘PM4PM’ campaign today.

In a video promoting her candidacy, she said: “Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship.”

The video features a clip of Wales beating Ukraine, overlaid with a voice saying: “There must be a focus on who we are.”

The clip of Wales’ victory is overlaid with the music of the British patriotic hymn “I vow to thee my country”.

Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship. https://t.co/2O8T762DMT#pm4pm pic.twitter.com/Cib1w0sPBO — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) July 10, 2022

“It will affect both our reputation, our government, and that of our country,” a voice intones over clips of the Jubilee celebrations and union jack bunting.

“These are the values of our country: freedom, fairness, courage, compassion.”

‘Not decided’

The leadership race opened up yesterday as the previous hot favourite, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, announced that after “careful consideration” and discussion with colleagues and family, he will not be running to be leader and the next prime minister.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Attorney General Suella Braverman, ex-minister Kemi Badenoch and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat have all launched their bids with further announcements anticipated over the coming days.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to stand, while other potential front-runners include trade minister Penny Mordaunt, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, and former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt.

It was reported on Saturday that Boris Johnson intends to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader.

But this suggestion was knocked down by a spokesperson for Mr Johnson as completely untrue.

Tory MP Mark Francois has said he believes at least 12 people will put their names forward.

He told GB News: “I haven’t yet decided who I am going to vote for.

“It looks like this is going to be the Grand National but without the fences, so we are probably heading for at least a dozen candidates at the moment.”

