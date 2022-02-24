Watch: We must be prepared to sacrifice to make sure Russia ‘feels the consequences’ says Mark Drakeford

Wales’ First Minister has said that the international community must be prepared to make sacrifices in order to impose the required level of sanctions on Russia to punish Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Mark Drakeford said that Russia would no doubt retaliate by seeking to cut off energy supplies which could drive up prices in the UK.

“Unless the international community is prepared to take those measures at the really intensive end of a sanctions regime, then I’m afraid that it will not send the message that we need to send to the Putin regime,” he told Times Radio.

“And that means we’ve all got to be prepared to make some sacrifices in order to reassert the liberal world order.

He added that the news was “authentically shocking” and that it was an “entirely unprovoked attack on an independent nation”.

“I think we have to be prepared to be part of an international effort that is serious about making sure that the current Russian government feels the consequences of the actions its has chosen to take.

“And that means being prepared to take action that will have a direct consequence on ourselves.

“Because if we take the sort of sanctions that I think is necessary then no doubt there will be retaliatory action, and there will be difficult times ahead for us all.

“It will mean I think some of the things on which we reply on Russia. So obviously gas is the main thing people will think of immediately. That will have an impact on us too because it will drive up energy prices.”

“We’ve all got to be prepared to make some sacrifices in order to reassert the liberal world order.” Wales first minister Mark Drakeford says alternative arrangement will be needed to cope with energy price rises if Russia were to reduce the supply.@MattChorley | @PrifWeinidog pic.twitter.com/rxWADCFuuS — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) February 24, 2022

Russian forces launched a major military assault on Ukraine this morning, with reports of missile strikes and explosions across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a “massive package” of sanctions will be introduced to deter Russia.

The European Union have also said they will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to the European financial market.

Vladimir Putin however warned that Moscow’s response will be “instant” if anyone tries to take on Russia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

