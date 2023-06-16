Watch: Welsh actress in Ireland’s official Bloomsday video

Welsh actor Kimberley Abodunrin appears in a new short film released by the Government of Ireland to mark ‘Bloomsday’, Ireland’s national celebration of literary giant James Joyce and his epic book ‘Ulysses’.

‘Yes I Will Yes’ has been released ahead of Bloomsday (Friday 16th June) and features an iconic line of text from Joyce’s masterpiece spoken in dozens of languages by performers around the World.

The short clips are paired with an original score composed by Caterina Schembri and performed by Chamber Choir Ireland and solo vocalist Julia Spanu with an instrumental ensemble.

Welsh language

The specially commissioned video is part of an annual international cultural campaign by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Museum of Literature Ireland.

The 2022 video has been viewed over 2 million times on Youtube alone.

Kimberley Abodunrin’s clip, filmed in Cardiff Bay, marks the first time that Wales and the Welsh language have featured in the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Bloomsday celebrations.

Cardiff-based Kimberley, who is originally from Pembrokeshire, has starred in ‘Betty Campbell – A Journey through Butetown’, a one-women play about the life of ground-breaking Betty Campbell, the first black headteacher in Wales.

Kimberley is a graduate of the Birmingham Conservatoire and was chosen due to her active role with the national youth organisation Urdd Gobaith Cymru (Urdd) and their national Theatre Company ‘Cwmni Theatr Ieucntid yr Urdd’.

She appears alongside talent from six continents including, singer and rapper Denise Chaila, performance artist Amanda Coogan, eminent Brazilian actor and director Bete Coelho, New Zealand-based actor Acushla-Tara Kupe, and acclaimed Chilean actor Gabriela Hernández.

Consul General of Ireland Denise McQuade said: “Every year on 16th June, we celebrate James Joyce’s Ulysses, one of the great works of modernist literature.

“While its story enfolds across Dublin on one summer’s day in 1904, Bloomsday has become an occasion for people worldwide to participate in readings, musical and theatrical performances, and much more.

Celebration

“The Consulate General of Ireland, Cardiff is working to strengthen cultural collaboration and exchange between Ireland and Wales. We are thrilled that this year, for the first time, Wales and the Welsh language have been included in our annual celebration of one of Ireland’s greatest works of literature.”

“Thank you to Kimberley Abodunrin for her contribution to Ireland’s Bloomsday celebration.”

Sian Lewis, CEO of the Urdd, adds: “We are delighted that Kimberley has been chosen and represents the Urdd and the youth of Wales in this powerful film.

“As an organisation we are continually looking for opportunities to share and promote the Welsh language through our young people and are delighted that the Welsh language and Kimberley’s role has been included this year for the first time.”

