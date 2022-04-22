Watch: Welsh Conservative MP asked the same Boris Johnson question five times in Newsnight grilling
A Welsh Conservative MP was asked the same question about whether the Prime Minister should resign if found to broken the ministerial code five times in a Newsnight Grilling.
Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones, who was among the new intake under Boris Johnson’s premiership at the 2019 General Election, said that she would not answer a “hypothetical question”.
Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark ended up asking her the same question five times, with no direct answer.
“Let’s have the investigation, let’s find out”
Conservative MP Fay Jones refuses to say whether Boris Johnson should resign if he’s found to have misled parliament.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/C2OmRBBkIV
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 21, 2022
“So if we get to the bottom of it, and find that the Prime Minister has broken the ministerial code, then you accept that that is a massive problem for you,” the presenter asked. “If anyone is found to have lied to Parliament, should they resign?”
“Look, you’re giving me a hypothetical question,” Fay Jones responded.
“I’m giving you a principle question,” Kirtsy Wark said. “I’m asking a generality. If anyone is found to have lied to Parliament, should they resign – in general? Should they resign?”
“Well, look I want to have this investigation,” Fay Jones said. “I want to know…”
“Yes but if the result of this investigation is that Boris Johnson has found to broken the ministerial code. If he is found to have relied to Parliament, therefore, the general question is and the general principle is, should they resign?” Kirsty Wark continued.
“Amber Rudd phone she broken the ministerial code inadvertently, she resigned. If it is found that Boris Johnson broke the ministerial code, should he resign?”
Fay Jones responded: “Look, ss I say, I don’t believe he has. But let’s have that investigation. Let’s find out and I fully expect the Prime Minister to comply as he has done over the last few weeks and months.”
“So I wonder what your constituents make of that answer because I’m asking you for an answer,” Kirsty Wark said. “There’s not a political question. It is not a political question is a question of principle and the way that Parliament operates.
“If Boris Johnson is found to have broken the ministerial code, if he is found to have lied to Parliament, should he resign?”
Fay Jones responded: “Well, look, I think I’m being quite clear, I’ve said that the Prime Minister has accepted it accepted the conclusion of Metropolitan Police.
“And I know that the Prime Minister will continue to comply, continue to engage, and we’ll see where this process goes. I agree with the principle you’re trying to make but let’s see where this goes.”
The interview had echoes of Jeremy Paxman’s famous interview with Michael Howard in 1997 during which the presenter asked the then Conservative leadership contender the same question, ‘did you threaten to overrule him?’, 12 times.
Just another Welsh Conservative and Unionist afraid of her own shadow, trying to defend the car-crash that is Boris-the-liar.
Nothing to see here that you haven’t seen a hundred times before.
Brecon & Radnor should have stuck with the Lib Dems.
It’s no surprise politicians are generally scorned these days. The Tory MP knows Johnson should resign but is too afraid of her party and the real prospect of being booted out of office in the future to say so. Ironically, her refusal to answer will actually see her booted out anyway. By not showing any backbone and stating what would be the right thing to do, she has doomed her own future and for what? Johnson will go on the post PM lucrative talk circuit while she ends up in some mediocre job. There’ll be no thanks from a person… Read more »
Don’t be too sure that she will not be re-elected. Powys is rapidly heading toward the situation whereby over half the population are incomers and the percentage of voting age, English born residents passed 45% a while back.
I would like to agree with you, unfortunately there are a lot of idiot tories in the area, just drive along the a40 and count the number of tory placards there are at election time, whoever challenges for the seat needs to get out into the rural areas instead of ignoring us.
I was lucky enough to find a copy of “The Conservative Approved Dictionary” from a gutter full of vomit the other day, I looked up the word “principles” but it wasn’t in there.
Why should a creep like Jones answer Kirsty Wark when her constituents can go blue in the face on email and twitter waiting for answers.
A nasty, hateful piece of work.
She is a complete embarrassment to the voters of brecon and radnorshire, actually she’s a complete embarrassment to the people of Wales, we deserve so much better than this amateur, absolutely fed up with these lying, self serving, hypocritical, tory scum.
Michael Howard does indeed have something of night about him
So,Ms Jones, I am a constituent of yours, if I asked the same question, would I not be given an answer?
May I ask, do you vote in parliament, a) according to your conscience, b) to represent your constituents, or c) to toe your party line?
It seems that it really doesn’t matter what is best for the majority of voters, just what your disgraced leader wants! I wonder how you would have responded if it was someone from the shadow cabinet??
Just for the record, I am an English person who moved to Wales to escape Conservative government!