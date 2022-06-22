Watch: Welsh construction worker calls out Daily Mail over ‘woke’ jibe

When Welshman Jamie Busby saw a Daily Mail report calling builders ‘woke’ for discussing feelings with their colleagues, it prompted him to record an impassioned message calling out the newspaper.

The paper had carried a story which was headlined: UK builders go WOKE: Study finds three quarters of tradesmen discuss their feelings with colleagues while two thirds shun the fried breakfasts and nearly half say they are history buffs.

The 29-year-old from Pembroke Dock, who works in construction at Hinkley Point C, said he was so ‘saddened and disheartened’ at what he had read, he quickly penned a response and got a workmate to video him calling out the Daily Mail on camera.

Jamie, a GMB union rep at HPC, which is the largest construction site in Europe, pointed out they have highest suicide rate among male occupations and how mental health is massive in his workplace.

He added how difficult it was being away from home from family and friends for long stretches at a time and how talking saves lives.

He also told the newspaper to forget its ‘woke narratives’ and ‘culture wars’ and he and his workmates would continue to look after each other.

FAO: @DailyMailUK This is what our construction workers at Hinkley Point think about your “woke” builders story 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ui6TUDAi0l — GMB Union (@GMB_union) June 20, 2022

The reaction to the video, which was posted on the GMB Union Twitter account has been huge with thousands of users sharing the video and applauding Jamie for speaking out about mental health.

The father of three from Pembroke Dock told Nation Cymru how he came to record the video.

“The GMB regional officer Matt Roberts mentioned to me about the article,” he said. “I had a read of it myself and I was saddened and disheartened by the content.

“I was in the union office with a friend of mine, Jamie Skudder, and we made the decision to make a video to send to Matt calling out the Daily Mail.”

It appears it wasn’t the easiest of tasks.

“To make sure my head was the right height Jamie was balancing on a computer chair while holding a laptop I’m still quite surprised we pulled it off,” said Jamie.

“I then sent the video to the trade union and they posted it on Twitter and since then it’s gone absolutely viral.”

Jamie says that discussing mental health in his industry is a massive thing, pointing out the pressures of bringing up a young family, while being away from home.

“I’m a father to three children, my youngest girl is only six months old,” he said. “My wife is a strong woman but sometimes it’s a struggle for us. We dig in and get on with it.

“Mental health on the HPC is massive,” he added. “The site is very well equipped with over 300 mental health first leaders and mental health rooms are accessible 24-7. We also have a Chaplin and prayer rooms.”

Solidarity

Jamie says that being in the union is like and extended family, where they all keep an eye on each other.

“Being part of the GMB, it’s like being part of an extra family,” he said. “We will look out for each other. There is nothing more important than standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with each other.”

As for the huge reaction to the video, the Welshman says he has been blown away.

“The feedback has been amazing. I am overwhelmed and overjoyed. Even if that video helps one person, then that’s mission accomplished in my eyes.

“It’s all about the bigger picture, looking after each other. If we all come together no one can stop us.”

