Watch: Welsh Secretary dismisses Welsh Conservative calls for Wales to get share of HS2 funding

The Secretary of State for Wales has dismissed calls from Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies for Wales to get a share of the money allocated for the HS2 rail project

In an interview with S4C’s flagship political programme, Y Byd yn ei Le, David TC Davies said “no” to Wales getting any money from the £96 billion project.

The UK Government has classed HS2 as an ‘England and Wales’ project meaning that Wales will not benefit in the same way as Scotland and Northern Ireland from additional rail funding as a result of the project.

A Cardiff University report found that if rail was devolved, Wales would have received an extra £514m investment in its rail infrastructure between 2011-12 and 2019-20 as a result of UK Government investment in HS2.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives said Wales should get “its fair share of HS two spending,” at last year’s party conference.

Gydag @AndrewRTDavies yn galw eto am arian i Gymru allan o gynllun HS2, beth yw ymateb @DavidTCDavies, Ysgrifennydd Cymru? "Na yw'r ateb!" Cyfweliad llawn ar S4C nawr.#ybydyneile | @S4C pic.twitter.com/15xHGg7XEA — Y Byd yn ei Le (@ybydyneileS4C) January 19, 2023

David TC Davies says Wales will benefit enough from the project, a high-speed railway link which aims to travel between London, the English midlands and the north of England with routes to Birmingham and Leeds.

“The journey time will be cut between north Wales and London, and the transport budget will go up anyway,” he said.

“Also, a number of companies in Wales are part of the supply chain that provide for the project.”

Last year the cross-party Welsh Affairs committee called for the rail scheme to be reclassified as an ‘England only’ project, stating: “We suggest that such a reclassification would help to ensure that Welsh rail passengers receive the same advantage from investment in HS2 as those in Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

