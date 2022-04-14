Watch: Welsh secretary Simon Hart’s ‘car crash’ interview
Welsh secretary Simon Hart MP didn’t enjoy the most auspicious moment of his career during today’s Sky News appearance with Kay Burley.
In fact many political pundits described it as ‘a car crash’.
In an exchange with the broadcaster about the fines issued to Downing Street, the Conservative MP appeared confused about how many fines had exactly been issued.
When pressed on the fact the Prime Minister is overseeing 50 breaches of the law being broken, Mr Hart said: “You know more about this than me, I don’t know where you got 50 from…
Burley replied: “From the police…” Before the Sky News presenter added: “Because 50 notices have already been issued. So, 50 times somebody has broken the law in Downing Street.”
Jeez! The car crash interview of the year. Cabinet Minister Simon Hart didn’t know there had been more then fifty fines issued by the police for law breaking in Downing Street!
Watch in disbelief!@KayBurley brilliant as always pic.twitter.com/McnCj0o7LY
— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) April 14, 2022
In the same interview, Mr Hart also denied that Boris Johnson had deliberately misled people with his initial denials that he had attended any parties during lockdown.
“I know it always makes everybody frustrated. There is a difference between misleading and deliberately misleading.
“We heard all of that with Tony Blair and the Iraq War, if you remember, weapons of mass destruction? And the suggestion was at the time that he had misled Parliament.
“That was the suggestion and the argument was all around whether it was deliberate or whether it was accidental.”
Principle
In an interview with Times Radio today, the Welsh Secretary said he doesn’t think the Prime Minister should resign even if he receives multiple fines as a result of the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Hillman probe into the series of parties that were held in Downing Street during the Covid lockdown.
Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were all issued with fines on Tuesday relating to a gathering in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020 to mark Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday.
Multiple newspapers have carried reports suggesting the Prime Minister could receive further fixed penalty notices.
Downing Street sources said they were awaiting the outcome of the ongoing Scotland Yard inquiry after Mr Johnson conceded more fines could follow, having reportedly attended six of the 12 events under investigation.
Mr Hart told Times Radio: “I don’t necessarily see the difference between one or two (fines), for example, the principle is the same.
“I personally don’t think that for people in public life – or any other walk of life, for that matter – that should necessarily be accompanied by another penalty, which is the removal of your job or similar.”
Ill informed as ever yet always keen and ready to attempt to put a less turdish shine on the crimes and misdemeanors of his sociopathic lying associates.
Ho hum – what did you expect?
Not the sharpest knife in the drawer! I guess he feels the ‘colonial governor’ should support his mentor through all his tribulations.
There are more honest and honourable politicians working in the Kremlin, than this lowlife slug.
I just do not understand why people like this, go on live TV and humiliate themselves , in front of millions, make themselves look like clueless idiots, just to defend a criminal, who is also a compulsive liar. Self respect and dignity are alien to these people. Shocking behaviour.
I always thought John Redwood was the worst Welsh Secretary. I was wrong. Simon Hart is an embarrassment to Wales and the sooner voters remove this Anglicised clown the better!
He should go on tour on the ‘wooden horse’ around south west Wales when next in town…dear, dear…
Arglwydd mawr mae hwn yn dwp!
Quote…..“We heard all of that with Tony Blair and the Iraq War, if you remember, weapons of mass destruction? And the suggestion was at the time that he had misled Parliament.”
Yes and the tories voted for the war, so spare us the ‘whataboutisms’ rubbish. We all now that if a Labour Prime Minister had broken the rules, Simon Hart would be calling for his head.
If you live in South Pembrokeshire please vote this guy out!!