News

Watch: Welsh secretary Simon Hart’s ‘car crash’ interview

14 Apr 2022 3 minutes Read
Simon Hart being interviewed by Kay Burley on Sky News (Credit: Sky)

Welsh secretary Simon Hart MP didn’t enjoy the most auspicious moment of his career during today’s Sky News appearance with Kay Burley.

In fact many political pundits described it as ‘a car crash’.

In an exchange with the broadcaster about the fines issued to Downing Street, the Conservative MP appeared confused about how many fines had exactly been issued.

When pressed on the fact the Prime Minister is overseeing 50 breaches of the law being broken, Mr Hart said: “You know more about this than me, I don’t know where you got 50 from…

Burley replied: “From the police…” Before the Sky News presenter added: “Because 50 notices have already been issued. So, 50 times somebody has broken the law in Downing Street.”

In the same interview, Mr Hart also denied that Boris Johnson had deliberately misled people with his initial denials that he had attended any parties during lockdown.

“I know it always makes everybody frustrated. There is a difference between misleading and deliberately misleading.

“We heard all of that with Tony Blair and the Iraq War, if you remember, weapons of mass destruction? And the suggestion was at the time that he had misled Parliament.

“That was the suggestion and the argument was all around whether it was deliberate or whether it was accidental.”

Principle

In an interview with Times Radio today, the Welsh Secretary said he doesn’t think the Prime Minister should resign even if he receives multiple fines as a result of the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Hillman probe into the series of parties that were held in Downing Street during the Covid lockdown.

Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were all issued with fines on Tuesday relating to a gathering in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020 to mark Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday.

Multiple newspapers have carried reports suggesting the Prime Minister could receive further fixed penalty notices.

Simon Hart photo by Chris McAndrew (CC BY 3.0). Boris Johnson. Picture by Cancillería Argentina (CC BY 2.0).

Downing Street sources said they were awaiting the outcome of the ongoing Scotland Yard inquiry after Mr Johnson conceded more fines could follow, having reportedly attended six of the 12 events under investigation.

Mr Hart told Times Radio: “I don’t necessarily see the difference between one or two (fines), for example, the principle is the same.

“I personally don’t think that for people in public life – or any other walk of life, for that matter – that should necessarily be accompanied by another penalty, which is the removal of your job or similar.”

Erisian
Erisian
1 hour ago

Ill informed as ever yet always keen and ready to attempt to put a less turdish shine on the crimes and misdemeanors of his sociopathic lying associates.
Ho hum – what did you expect?

Gareth Cemlyn Jones
Gareth Cemlyn Jones
1 hour ago

Not the sharpest knife in the drawer! I guess he feels the ‘colonial governor’ should support his mentor through all his tribulations.

The Original Mark
The Original Mark
1 hour ago

There are more honest and honourable politicians working in the Kremlin, than this lowlife slug.

Gareth
Gareth
1 hour ago

I just do not understand why people like this, go on live TV and humiliate themselves , in front of millions, make themselves look like clueless idiots, just to defend a criminal, who is also a compulsive liar. Self respect and dignity are alien to these people. Shocking behaviour.

Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago

I always thought John Redwood was the worst Welsh Secretary. I was wrong. Simon Hart is an embarrassment to Wales and the sooner voters remove this Anglicised clown the better!

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
1 hour ago

He should go on tour on the ‘wooden horse’ around south west Wales when next in town…dear, dear…

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mab Meirion
John
John
54 minutes ago

Arglwydd mawr mae hwn yn dwp!

Rob
Rob
53 minutes ago

Quote…..“We heard all of that with Tony Blair and the Iraq War, if you remember, weapons of mass destruction? And the suggestion was at the time that he had misled Parliament.”

Yes and the tories voted for the war, so spare us the ‘whataboutisms’ rubbish. We all now that if a Labour Prime Minister had broken the rules, Simon Hart would be calling for his head.

If you live in South Pembrokeshire please vote this guy out!!

