Watch: Welsh singer re-writes Delilah in viral video

A singer from Merthyr Tydfil has re-written the Tom Jones hit ‘Delilah’ in a viral video where he belts out “We’ll sing until Delilah is free!”.

The Big Guy aka Marc Edwards responded to news of the song being banned by rugby chiefs with his own version of the 1968 Tom Jones song.

The original song made the headlines earlier this month after being ditched due to its portrayal of domestic violence – even though it’s been a staple at Welsh rugby matches since the 1970’s.

Singer Marc went viral after changing the lyrics from the dark tale of a jealous and possessive husband – to highlighting the outrage of Wales fans with new song lines such as, “The fans are tamping, raging, fuming”.

In the video shared on TikTok and Facebook captioned “F the WRU Delilah Remake”, Marc sings the opening verse as:

I saw the news that the WRU banned Delilah

The choirs been hit and the song’s been slapped with a ban

The fans are tamping, raging, fuming

And it was sung by 8000 in all three tiers of the stands.

Fans took to the comment section to praise Marc’s inventive song writing with one saying: “I’m English, but this song is Welsh and should always be sung by the Welsh no matter what.”

Another TikTok user commented on Marc’s powerful singing voice saying: “If that’s your voice buddy, you’re amazing, Sir Tom and all us Welsh are proud of you”.

The banning of the song came after allegations of misogyny and “toxic culture” at the WRU were made in a BBC documentary.

