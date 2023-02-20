Watch: Welsh singer re-writes Delilah in viral video
A singer from Merthyr Tydfil has re-written the Tom Jones hit ‘Delilah’ in a viral video where he belts out “We’ll sing until Delilah is free!”.
The Big Guy aka Marc Edwards responded to news of the song being banned by rugby chiefs with his own version of the 1968 Tom Jones song.
@thebigguy0 Delilah remake in lifht of the WRU poor deciscion to ban our choirs singing delilah #Delilah #sirtomjones #welshrugbyunion #cymru #cymruambyth ♬ original sound – The BIG Guy Marc LE
The original song made the headlines earlier this month after being ditched due to its portrayal of domestic violence – even though it’s been a staple at Welsh rugby matches since the 1970’s.
Singer Marc went viral after changing the lyrics from the dark tale of a jealous and possessive husband – to highlighting the outrage of Wales fans with new song lines such as, “The fans are tamping, raging, fuming”.
In the video shared on TikTok and Facebook captioned “F the WRU Delilah Remake”, Marc sings the opening verse as:
I saw the news that the WRU banned Delilah
The choirs been hit and the song’s been slapped with a ban
The fans are tamping, raging, fuming
And it was sung by 8000 in all three tiers of the stands.
Fans took to the comment section to praise Marc’s inventive song writing with one saying: “I’m English, but this song is Welsh and should always be sung by the Welsh no matter what.”
Another TikTok user commented on Marc’s powerful singing voice saying: “If that’s your voice buddy, you’re amazing, Sir Tom and all us Welsh are proud of you”.
The banning of the song came after allegations of misogyny and “toxic culture” at the WRU were made in a BBC documentary.
So the next time there’s a high-profile case of a man stabbing his girlfriend to death in a fit of jealous rage, we’ll presumably get thousands of Welsh rugby fans queueing up to say ‘He didn’t mean it!’ or ‘It was all her fault’?
The guy is having a go at the WRU and telling them where to go while at the same time wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words “WRU”!
Forget the lyrics Delilah is a truly awful dirge. If this is the best song they have at the rugby no wonder so many stay at the bar and get blind drunk. Thank the Lord they don’t sing it at the football.