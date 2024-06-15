Watch: Welsh Tik Tok video spoofing Rishi Sunak goes viral

There has been one particular moment during the general election that has been mercilessly lampooned online.

It came on Wednesday (June 12) when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told ITV News that his parents put everything they had into his education and as a result sacrificed “lots of things”.

Giving an example, he said: “All sorts of things like lots of people. There’ll be all sorts of things that I would’ve wanted as a kid that I couldn’t have. Famously, Sky TV, so that was something that we never had growing up actually.”

The PM attended fee-paying Winchester College as a youngster. His father was a GP, while his mother ran her own pharmacy.

A photograph of the pharmacy taken after May 2008 was shared online this week which appeared to show a satellite dish mounted to the wall outside.

Now a video from Cymru humorists Welsh Banter has captured the imagination on social media with thousands sharing the spoof of much loved sitcom The Royle Family.

In the video which is taken from one of the The Royle Family Christmas specials, Sunank appears as larger-than-life dad JIm Royle, with wife Akshata Murty playing the part of Barbara Royle.

Rishi can’t hide his delight when he unwraps his Christmas present to find he’s been given Sky TV.

In addition a satirical JustGiving page called ‘Rishi Sunak’s Sky TV Fund‘ has raised over £7,000 after the Prime Minister’s claim about Sky TV.

Mr Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are estimated to be worth £651m.

The cash pledged to the tongue-in-cheek fundraiser will actually go to The Trussell Trust charity to help fund food banks.

