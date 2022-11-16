Watch: Welsh ‘translator’ returns to troll Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney once more with Christmas merchandise

A running joke in which a Welsh translator makes fun of Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has been revived for a range of Christmas merchandise.

Washington-based journalist Maxine Hughes has reprised a role first introduced in May last year of a reluctant Welsh ‘translator’ who mistranslates everything the two Hollywood stars say in order to insult them.

The resulting range of insulting Christmas merchandise can be bought on the Wrexham website and all profits go to the Tŷ Pawb Community Centre.

A hilarious canvas print says ‘Mae’r ddafad yma’n gwybod mwy am bel-droed an Rob a Ryan’ – ‘This sheep knows more about football than Ron and Ryan’.

A snowman blanket says ‘Dymuniadau cynnes gan Rob a Ryan, sydd eto i blesio eu gwragedd mewn unrhyw dymor’ – ‘Season’s greetings from Rob and Ryan who are yet to please their wives in any season’.

The range also includes a Christmas card saying ‘Nadolig Llawen gan dau dwpsyn analluog’ – ‘Merry Christmas from two incompetent idiots’.

Also available is a card saying ‘Gadewch i’r perchnogion gael eu bwyta gan ddreigiau’ – ‘Let the owners be eaten by dragons’.

Also available is a mug saying ‘Torrwch hwn dros eich pen os yw Rob a Ryan yn dechrau siarad am bel-droed’ – ‘Break this over your head if Rob and Ryan start discussing football’.

A pillow says ‘Yn dymuno blwyddyn newydd yn rhydd o jocs Ryan’ – ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas free from Ryan’s jokes’.

‘Checked’

In a video to promote the range of gifts, Ryan Reynolds says: “This year, the world got to know our team Wrexham AFC.”

Rob McElhenney adds: “And now, we’re bringing that same Welsh spirit to your holiday gifts with the subtitle collection.”

Ryan adds: “Designed by us and translated by our Welsh friend, Maxine. I love how these turned out. And Maxine., you’ve checked that the translations will go over OK?”

Maxine Hughes says: “I think they’ll go over more than OK.”

Rob asks, in a worried voice: “OK, I’m not sure what that’s supposed to mean?”

Last year Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney included the Welsh language translator in a video promoting the Welcome to Wrexham series.

“We thought it was only appropriate for our Welsh fans to have a translator,” Ryan Reynolds says.

However the translator – played by US-based journalist Maxine Hughes who is originally from Conwy – has other ideas, and is heard to say in Welsh: “The tall and skinny one makes movies and the muscular one sells cream cheese from Philadelphia, or something.”

“Did she say Philadelphia, because I didn’t say Philadelphia?” Rob McElhenney asks.

“Oh no, it’s Welsh. It is Welsh rob,” Ryan Reynolds answers. “It probably just sounds like Philadelphia. Maxine, how do you say Philadelphia in Welsh?”

“Philadelphia,” she answers. “There is no hope these two can manage a football club. And the one with the toupee thinks Wales is in Scotland. Neither of these men have ever pleased their wives sexually. They will both die alone in their mansions, gripped fiercly by the cold, indifferent embrace of pure loneliness.”

“Can you say, no one wants to see another Deadpool?” Rob McElhenney asks later.

“This one thinks he’s so funny,” the translator says.

