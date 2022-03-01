Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Watch: Welsh ultra runner breaking world record for largest flag unfurled by zip wire

01 Mar 2022 1 minute Read
Largest flag unfurled by zip wire. S4C. Guinness World Records

A Welsh ultra runner has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest flag ever unfurled by zip wire.

World-class extreme endurance runner Lowri Morgan unfurled the 101.4m2 Welsh banner at Zip World in Penrhyn Quarry, Gwynedd as part of a St David’s Day celebration.

Cynan
Cynan
2 hours ago

Kinda don’t care. I once farted the first 4 notes of Mae Hen Wlad fly Nhadau before coming “unstuck”. That is also probably a record

0
Reply
Dai Rob
Dai Rob
1 hour ago
Reply to  Cynan

nob.

0
Reply

