Watch: Welsh ultra runner breaking world record for largest flag unfurled by zip wire

//= do_shortcode('[in-content-square]')?>

A Welsh ultra runner has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest flag ever unfurled by zip wire.

World-class extreme endurance runner Lowri Morgan unfurled the 101.4m2 Welsh banner at Zip World in Penrhyn Quarry, Gwynedd as part of a St David’s Day celebration.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email