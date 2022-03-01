Watch: Welsh ultra runner breaking world record for largest flag unfurled by zip wire
A Welsh ultra runner has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest flag ever unfurled by zip wire.
World-class extreme endurance runner Lowri Morgan unfurled the 101.4m2 Welsh banner at Zip World in Penrhyn Quarry, Gwynedd as part of a St David’s Day celebration.
Llongyfarchiadau @_LowriMorgan 👏 🏴
Largest flag unfurled by zip wire ✅@GWR #DyddGwylDewi #StDavidsDay pic.twitter.com/aMDD3O4ZTr
— S4C 🏴 (@S4C) March 1, 2022
