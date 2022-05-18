Watch: Wrexham MP criticised after getting name of town’s football team wrong

The MP for Wrexham has been criticised after getting the name of the town’s football team wrong while speaking in the House of Commons.

Speaking in a debate about Wrexham’s City of Culture 2025 bid, Sarah Atherton called the football team “Wrexham Athletic Football Club”.

The Conservative MP’s mistake was corrected on Hansard, the official record of the House of Commons, to “Wrexham association football club”.

But the video of the gaffe was leapt upon by her political opponents, with Wrexham Labour Party saying: “The Conservative MP for Wrexham couldn’t even get the name of the town’s football club right.”

Leader of the Plaid Cymru Group Marc Jones added: “Tell me you’re a Chester fan without telling me you’re a Chester fan….”

Late last night in the House of Commons. Up the Athletic 💪😂#Wrexham #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/QuBzTz07bz — Craig Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@craigyjones17) May 17, 2022

Speaking in Tuesday’s debate, Sarah Atherton said that Wrexham was a town “built on brewing, football and mining”.

“To take football, which is very topical at the moment, Wrexham athletic football club is on a high.

“On Sunday, I will be cheering on the reds at the FA trophy final against Bromley at Wembley—and of course, we will win.

“Someone would have had to have had their eye off the ball to have missed the fact that Wrexham AFC is now owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham has certainly been put on the map.”

The town responds to Tory MP Sarah Atherton’s Wrexham ‘Athletic’ blunder 😂 #UpTheAthleticTown pic.twitter.com/gihWiF0Azd — Carrie Harper 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CarrieAHarper) May 18, 2022

She added that Wrexham winning the City of Culture designation would be a boost to the Union.

“One key difference sets the Wrexham apart from the other three, and that is Wales,” she said.

“If Wrexham were to become city of culture 2025, it would be the first Welsh winner of the title since the inception of the competition.

“As a proud Unionist, as I know a few of us Conservative Members are, I believe that a Welsh winner would highlight the commitment of this Government to the Union.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

