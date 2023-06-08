Watch: ‘Wrexham United’ announce new sponsor with hilarious video

‘Wrexham United’ co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have announced the club’s new front of shirt sponsor in a hilariously misleading social media video.

At around 1pm on Thursday (June 8) Deadpool star Reynolds post an image with the words, “Wrexham United” alongside the caption, “Yes. This. Is. Happening,” leading to both confusion and uproar at the prospect of the name change in the comment section.

Within an hour, Reynolds posted a video of himself alongside his fellow Wrexham AFC club owner Rob McElhenney explaining that when they Tweeted the image that read “Wrexham United” it was missing a “super important ampersand”.

As someone who has extensive experience with airplane puns, SHIPS AHOY. Welcome @United to the @Wrexham_AFC team as front of shirt sponsor. https://t.co/6Hkwn6MVeZ pic.twitter.com/xEAgsJefAp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 8, 2023

Illegal

Reynolds replied: “It should have read, Wrexham AND United because Wrexham is going to be sponsored by United Airlines.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star McElhenney then explained they would never now nor ever change the name of the club as “it’s probably illegal anyway”.

Reynolds said: “Let’s make it illegal. If we can do that, illegally.”

The Hollywood pair then apologised for any confusion caused by the announcement and expressed their excitement at the club’s new major airline sponsor.

As part of their broader partnership with Wrexham AFC, the United Airlines name and logo will emblazon the front of Wrexham AFC shirts during the club’s home and away games.

The sponsor announcement comes following scenes of utter joy in April as Wrexham AFC fans invaded the pitch at the Racecourse Ground to celebrate the club’s return to the Football League after 15 years.

This Summer, Wrexham AFC will travel across the Atlantic on United flights for its highly anticipated Wrexham AFC American tour – the first time in the Club’s history that the first team squad will travel to the United States.

The airline’s loyalty customers will have special access to Wrexham AFC matches in the U.S. and in Wales through its MileagePlus Exclusives platform and United is working with the club on additional ways to support the local community from a philanthropic perspective.

Wrexham AFC Executive Director Humphrey Ker said: “We are delighted that United Airlines will be the club’s new shirt sponsor. Their desire to provide a first-class service to customers, sees them the airline of choice for many US-based Wrexham fans. The club will be in safe hands when traveling across the Atlantic for our pre-season tour and we look forward to flying with them.”

