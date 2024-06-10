Watch: Young musicians blast famous pop hits on classical piano at Cardiff train station

A pair of talented young musicians have entertained passengers at Cardiff Central Railway station by blasting famous pop hits on a classical piano.

Rail passengers were treated to the sounds of Pink, Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters and Billy Joel as the global stars prepare to play live at the Principality Stadium over the coming weeks.

To celebrate them coming to the city, Transport for Wales teamed up with young musicians from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, so they could blast out the pop icons most famous tracks – but on a classical piano.

Chloe Clayton and Jason Sones, both students of the Royal Welsh College played a range of famous hits including, ‘You Belong with Me’ by Taylor Swift, ‘Best of You’ by Foo Fighters, and of course, ‘Piano Man’ by Billy Joel.

Gigs

Marie Daly, Chief Culture and Customer Officer at TfW said: “We’ve already successfully delivered the rail services for a range of major events this year including the six nations, football qualifiers and most recently the Bruce Springsteen gig.

“For each event we bring tens of thousands of people in and out of the city within a small timeframe.

“We really excited about the gigs this summer and we’re prepared to provide rail services for those coming in and out of the city.

“It’s been great to welcome students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama to Cardiff Central and have them play the piano for our customers. Wales is known for its love of music and what a way to celebrate.”

Chloe, the final year student at RWCMD added: “I really enjoyed playing in such a special venue, to a different audience of people either passing by or stopping to listen’

“And it was lovely to spend time transposing pop songs. This was different for us, as our classical training at RWCMD means we usually play classical music, but exploring how this training could apply and adapt to the pop and rock genre was really really enjoyable.”

