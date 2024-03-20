Watchdog ‘concerned’ over deaths of six inmates at Welsh prison over three week period

A prisons watchdog has said he is “very concerned” about the number of inmates who have died at the same jail in Wales over “a short space of time”.

Prisons and Probation Ombudsman Adrian Usher has launched a series of investigations after six prisoners died in three weeks at HMP Parc in Wales.

John Rose and Jason Hussey both died at the privately run category B jail in Bridgend on February 27, according to the watchdog’s record of ongoing fatal incident investigations.

As of Tuesday, the ombudsman said he had been notified of four other deaths but is yet to name the prisoners.

These are among 20 deaths which the body has been notified of, and begun investigating, since January 2022.

Concerned

Mr Usher said: “Naturally, I am very concerned about the number of deaths which have occurred in such a short space of time and I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of those affected.

“However we are not making any assumptions and we are keeping an open mind as to whether or not there is a causal link behind these deaths.”

The ombudsman’s team is speaking to the prison so the circumstances of the deaths can be “promptly and thoroughly” investigated, he said, adding: “I am unable to provide further information at present as I do not want to prejudice the inquest but I will provide my final reports publicly once the inquests have concluded.”

Investigation

Security firm G4S, which runs the prison, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the prisoners who have died recently at Parc. As with all deaths in custody, the Prison and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

The prison has previously been at the centre of scandal after a nurse who worked there was jailed in 2022 for having a relationship with an inmate.

That same year the chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, warned in a report of “high” rates of violence at the jail – one of the largest in England and Wales holding around 1,700 men – and said the rate of self-harm remained higher than at comparable sites.

