Watchdog decides not to investigate council leader after self-referral

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Wales’ public services watchdog has decided not to investigate the leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council over reported discussions of the former chief executive’s departure.

Cllr Sean Morgan referred himself to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales in October 2024, over a matter relating to “recent correspondence” between himself and “a resident”.

The councillor had referred himself “in the interests of transparency”, reportedly.

Settlement

In October, it was reported that the incident related to a settlement agreed with departing chief executive Christina Harrhy, which had been finalised in secret.

Councillors were warned that month, at a behind-closed-doors meeting, that if they disclosed any details of the matter they risked breaching the council’s code of conduct.

Investigation closed

A spokesperson for the ombudsman’s office has now confirmed “we are not investigating” the matter.

Following that confirmation, a council spokesperson said the Ombudsman’s decision had been noted and the matter was “now concluded”.

Cllr Lindsay Whittle, who heads the Plaid Cymru opposition group in the council, suggested the leader “clearly… thought he was in the wrong” when he decided to contact the ombudsman’s office.

Cllr Whittle also said the leader may have decided that referring himself “before someone else reported him would be the best way to try to avoid an investigation”.

New chief executive

Meanwhile, the search for Caerphilly Council’s new chief executive is nearing its end.

The council’s appointments committee met twice last week to shortlist and interview candidates, and all councillors are expected to meet on Thursday January 30 to discuss an appointment.

Deputy chief executive Dave Street has been filling in on an interim basis since Ms Harrhy left the local authority.

