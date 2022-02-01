‘We all recognise No 10 is an unusual amalgam of workplace and private home’, says Welsh Tory MP

A Welsh Tory MP has suggested we all “recognise” that No 10 Downing Street is an “unusual amalgam of workplace” and “private home”.

Simon Baynes made the suggestion during an explosive session of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, in the wake of the bombshell report by top civil servant Sue Gray into partygate.

The long-awaited report into parties in Downing Street has said that there is no need to wait for the police to investigate to know that the gatherings within Downing Street and elsewhere should not have taken place.

It also said that the public “rose to the challenge” of the Covid pandemic but that there were “failures of leadership” inside No 10.

Simon Baynes, who represents the constituency of Clwyd South, said: “We all recognise that No. 10 Downing Street is an unusual amalgam of workplace, office space and private home. What steps will the Prime Minister take to ensure that the lines between each of them are made clearer in the future?”

Boris Johnson replied: “My hon. Friend will see reference to that very problem in Sue Gray’s report and we will take steps to clarify things and make sure that there is greater transparency in the lines of command.

‘Most serious allegations’

The Sue Gray report has not been published in full because the most serious allegations are being investigated by the police.

The senior civil servant re-wrote it after the Met Police asked for only “minimal reference” to be made to events they are looking at, in order to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

Many Conservative MPs had said they are waiting for the findings of the report before deciding whether to put in letters to trigger a vote of no confidence in the beleaguered Prime Minister.

