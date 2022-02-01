‘We all recognise No 10 is an unusual amalgam of workplace and private home’, says Welsh Tory MP
A Welsh Tory MP has suggested we all “recognise” that No 10 Downing Street is an “unusual amalgam of workplace” and “private home”.
Simon Baynes made the suggestion during an explosive session of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, in the wake of the bombshell report by top civil servant Sue Gray into partygate.
The long-awaited report into parties in Downing Street has said that there is no need to wait for the police to investigate to know that the gatherings within Downing Street and elsewhere should not have taken place.
It also said that the public “rose to the challenge” of the Covid pandemic but that there were “failures of leadership” inside No 10.
Simon Baynes, who represents the constituency of Clwyd South, said: “We all recognise that No. 10 Downing Street is an unusual amalgam of workplace, office space and private home. What steps will the Prime Minister take to ensure that the lines between each of them are made clearer in the future?”
Boris Johnson replied: “My hon. Friend will see reference to that very problem in Sue Gray’s report and we will take steps to clarify things and make sure that there is greater transparency in the lines of command.
‘Most serious allegations’
The Sue Gray report has not been published in full because the most serious allegations are being investigated by the police.
The senior civil servant re-wrote it after the Met Police asked for only “minimal reference” to be made to events they are looking at, in order to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.
Many Conservative MPs had said they are waiting for the findings of the report before deciding whether to put in letters to trigger a vote of no confidence in the beleaguered Prime Minister.
The issue is he Lied about this and continued to lie until the facts were irrefutable . There are NO excuses for that!
For many of us, during the pandemic, our private homes also became work places. My front room became my online classroom, as was the case with my colleagues.
However, we did not host or attend parties!
No excuses for Boris Johnson et Al.
Once the diversion of the police investigation is over then the full facts of the Sue Gray report must be made public.
It has become apparent that any details of prosecutions by the Metropolitan police are not going to be disclosed and the delay in getting to the truth is being delayed yet again.
The belief that this will end the now almost universal disapproval of Boris Johnson cannot and will not happen.
If Conservatives wish to recover credibility then Johnson must go.
Lasting damage to the Tory machine? We shall see.
Workplace, private home and old Etonian drinking club.