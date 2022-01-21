‘We have to stop wanting to do things differently’ to England on Covid rules, says Tory MS

Wales has to “stop wanting to do things differently” to England on Covid rules “just because it’s seen to be better” a Tory MS has argued.

Janet Finch-Saunders, the Conservative Senedd member for Aberconwy, made the comments as she suggested that Wales should “align” with the approach taken to the pandemic by the UK Government in England by dropping restrictions more quickly.

Plaid Cymru MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “Janet is the third speaker from the Conservatives to talk about learning to live with this disease. What level of deaths is acceptable to you?”

Janet Finch Saunders replied: “At the end of the day, we all regret any single death, Mabon. But we have to realise now that, in line with other countries—. If you look at England and what they’re doing, they’re able to keep the economy going whilst also protecting people’s lives.

“So, we have to stop wanting to do things differently, just because it’s seen to be better.

‘No advice or evidence’

She added: “There’s been no advice or evidence at the time that these restrictions were brought in, and I actually concur with my colleagues that we should have had a say on this. We could have done it on Zoom over the Christmas period. But I’m afraid all this is now in retrospect.

“With over 1.8 million boosters and third doses having been administered in Wales, now is the time to boost the confidence of businesses and the public after two years of restrictions.

“I have residents asking me what has been the point of these vaccines when the Welsh Government still wants to keep in place draconian measures, taking our freedoms and our liberties. I ask the First Minister to, actually, in his next announcement, to be more brave and allow the people of Wales to go about their own lives.”