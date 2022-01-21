‘We have to stop wanting to do things differently’ to England on Covid rules, says Tory MS
Wales has to “stop wanting to do things differently” to England on Covid rules “just because it’s seen to be better” a Tory MS has argued.
Janet Finch-Saunders, the Conservative Senedd member for Aberconwy, made the comments as she suggested that Wales should “align” with the approach taken to the pandemic by the UK Government in England by dropping restrictions more quickly.
Plaid Cymru MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “Janet is the third speaker from the Conservatives to talk about learning to live with this disease. What level of deaths is acceptable to you?”
Janet Finch Saunders replied: “At the end of the day, we all regret any single death, Mabon. But we have to realise now that, in line with other countries—. If you look at England and what they’re doing, they’re able to keep the economy going whilst also protecting people’s lives.
“So, we have to stop wanting to do things differently, just because it’s seen to be better.
‘No advice or evidence’
She added: “There’s been no advice or evidence at the time that these restrictions were brought in, and I actually concur with my colleagues that we should have had a say on this. We could have done it on Zoom over the Christmas period. But I’m afraid all this is now in retrospect.
“With over 1.8 million boosters and third doses having been administered in Wales, now is the time to boost the confidence of businesses and the public after two years of restrictions.
“I have residents asking me what has been the point of these vaccines when the Welsh Government still wants to keep in place draconian measures, taking our freedoms and our liberties. I ask the First Minister to, actually, in his next announcement, to be more brave and allow the people of Wales to go about their own lives.”
‘Seen to be better’-this surely says it all ?
Absolute muppet,
Kick her out of wales 🏴 and all the rest of the English party’s not in wales 🏴
Out of office will suffice. We are not monsters.
Perhaps the Tory MSs should evolve a spinal column and stop supporting the English Tories in everything they say and do just so that they can be seen to be sycophants.
I agree with you. These Tories in the Welsh Government are doing my head in with their negativity. I would guess we are all glad that Labour are in power in Wales, and I am not a Labour supporter, but I am a Drakeford supporter. He has shown the clown in No 10 how it should be done.
Groveling in the extreme. It is England that is out of step not the rest of the planet. This English exceptionalism has created the European records for deaths from Covid, inequality, austerity and just plain nastiness and JFS supports that vicious regime.
JFS… “just because it’s seen to be better”. I’m speechless! Well nearly. If Wales had adopted a speedier relaxation to England she’d be saying the same. Just as we!re used to, Tory party lackey talk.
Post note… Could someone please explain to her what she said.
Better that they explain that Japan has 99% compliance with mask wearing and hand sanitising with a death toll roughly three times that of Wales ….. in a population 40 times bigger.
I heard a Tory say; “Ah but they’re an island.” As if Great Britain wasn’t one.
Janet Finch-Saunders personifies the branch of Welsh Conservatives who desperately want us to throw off our Welsh clothing and just shiver under the English umbrella. One nation, one rule! Just not our nation or or rules.
Tory lemming shouts “follow Boris over the cliff “
Draconian? It’s one of those words they use without thinking isn’t it?
On the other hand, they so often speak without thinking I’m hardly surprised.
Just more evidence that Tory and Welsh are mutualy exclusive terms.
Imagine wanting to copy failure.