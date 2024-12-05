We won’t provide time to help progress election reform law – minister

A proposed law to reform the voting system for UK parliamentary elections faces being blocked by the government.

MPs voted 138 to 136, majority two, to allow the Elections (Proportional Representation) Bill to be introduced to the House of Commons for further consideration.

The Bill, tabled by Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney, aims to introduce a system of proportional representation for parliamentary elections and for local government elections in England.

Changes

But intergovernmental relations minister Pat McFadden made clear the Government does not plan any changes to the electoral system and it will not provide any extra parliamentary time for the Bill to be considered.

Under the existing first past the post (FPTP) system, voters select their preferred candidate and the candidate with the most votes wins.

Ms Olney wants to introduce a single transferable vote system in which voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Proportional representation

Speaking at Cabinet Office questions, the MP for Richmond Park told the Commons: “Earlier this week, I introduced a 10-minute rule Bill to bring in proportional representation for Westminster elections and English local elections.

“I was delighted that it passed a division of the House. It was supported by Labour members, reflecting Labour Party policy on this matter.

“Now that it is the express will of the House that my Bill gets a second reading, will the Secretary of State commit to giving the Bill Government time so that it can be fully debated?”

Mr McFadden replied: “I hate to do this as we are approaching the festive season, but I am afraid that I’m going to have to disappoint (Ms Olney).

“We have no plans to change the electoral system and I cannot give her the Government time that she requires.”

Second reading

Ms Olney has asked for the Bill to be considered at second reading on January 24, although it does not have priority status in the list of private members’ bills tabled by backbenchers.

The Lib Dem argued the existing FPTP system for parliamentary elections delivered two-thirds of the seats in the Commons to Labour despite the party only attracting around one-third of the votes cast on July 4.

