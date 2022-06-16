‘Wealthy English people’ will buy up holiday homes hit by Welsh government crackdown says tourism boss
A vocal figure in one of Wales’ main tourism industry bodies has said that it will be people from England who buy properties that come on the market as a result of the Welsh Government’s crackdown on holiday homes.
From next April the Welsh Government will allow councils to set council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties to 300%.
The criteria for self-catering accommodation being liable for business rates instead of council tax will also change at the same time, from 70 to 182 days.
But Ashford Price, owner of the National Showcaves Centre for Wales and Secretary of the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions, said that the homes coming on the market, as a result, would not be affordable to people from Wales.
Those running holiday lets would be put out of business by the new criteria before being exempt as businesses from tax rises, and therefore would not be able to afford the properties, he said.
“I believe that Welsh people have the right to live in Welsh homes, built by the Welsh, for the Welsh,” he told the Daily Mail.
But he said that the Welsh Government’s policy amounted to putting “expensive seaside cottages on the market in order to get rich people from England to buy them, knowing that prices are going up and are not falling anytime soon”.
“The Welsh Government’s launched a big crackdown on second homes which means that, from next April, holiday homes have to be let out for more than 182 days a year,” he said.
“This means that a great number of self-catering businesses are going to be absolutely clobbered by the new rules. Some experts have said up to 1,400 businesses could go under, and thousands could lose their job.
“So all of a sudden, these lovely homes in idyllic parts of Wales are going to go on the market, going to become available, and who do you think they’re going to be bought by?
“Not by the Welsh, who will then be out of work and poor. No, it will be from wealthy English people with money to spare who want to make an investment.”
‘Fair’
The Welsh Government have said that the changing the criteria for self-catering accommodation from 70 to 182 days will stop second home owners from classifying homes as businesses to avoid tax.
“As part of the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru, we are committed to taking immediate action to address the impact of second homes and unaffordable housing in communities across Wales, using the planning, property and taxation systems,” Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said.
“As we continue to progress the package of measures and drawing on the latest evidence base, we will keep under constant review the whole range of levers available to use and how they may be deployed most effectively to meet our policy objectives and avoid any unintended consequences.”
She added that “I recognise the strength of feeling among self-catering operators and have listened to the representations from individual businesses and industry representative bodies.
“There is limited evidence available in relation to some of these considerations and I am grateful to the sector for providing additional information they have gathered from their members.
“This has been taken into account in completing the Explanatory Memorandum and Regulatory Impact Assessment, which makes use of the available evidence. I recognise that the stronger criteria may be challenging for some operators to meet.
“The purpose of the change is to help ensure property owners are making a fair contribution to local communities, for example by increasing their contribution to the local economy through greater letting activity or by paying council tax on their properties.”
Business owners that have created groups of similarly minded rich people and given their little clubs official-sounding names are spivs, con artists, liars, grifters and utter scum AT BEST, so I would invite no one to listen to this prize grogan (its Australian slang, look it up) and I would urge him to bury himself up to his own neck in sand and see if he can convince the sea to stop rolling in…..He should be instructed to start from the crown of his head and keep piling on the sand until his neck is warm and it’s all nice… Read more »
He might be a spiv, he might have phrased things indelicately, but he’s not wrong.
Unfortunately the problem is that that amounts to saying we shouldn’t have bothered doing anything about this housing crisis in the first place because whatever we do won’t solve the problem 🙄😒
Problem is since Brexit a lot of wealthy English people who would have bought in France and Spain are now looking closer to home.
The problem is a lot of wealthy English people thinking they have the right to fcuk up other people’s countries, be they Welsh, Spanish, Italian, French or anywhere else (and their own country for that matter). This problem won’t go away until the English people (or rather, a small minority of wealthy ones – we can’t blame most English people for this) change their attitude. They are the first to moan about Russian oligarchs buying up properties in London but are quite happy to do it themselves.
Let’s face it, this is happening already and only 16% of holiday let owners say they will be able to rent out the properties for the new 182 days per annum threshold, so unless they are moving here permanently, have a viable business model for holiday lets or renting out on a long-term basis, it won’t be commercially viable for them to let out these properties. Whatever people’s position on this, it seems grossly unfair that people can avoid paying basic council tax rates on these properties on account of letting them out for a few weeks a year gor… Read more »
This is unfortunately true. There are simply too many houses for Welsh people to fill. Another phenomena – already happening – is that people are selling their ‘first homes’ over the border and moving permanently to their second homes in the Fro Gymraeg to avoid the tax. Thus instead of anglicising communities for a few weekends per year, they are now being anglicised for 365 days a year! Without a drastic reduction in un-needed house building, a cap on the number of holiday homes allowed in a community, and measures such as local occupancy clauses as exist in places like… Read more »
How do you come to “own” a national asset like the caves?
WAVAs membership includes Gwynedd council owned attractions such as amgueddfa Lloyd George, and Storiel Gwynedd Mr Ashford Price is a membership secretary , and a significant number of members have enjoyed considerable support from Welsh Government via grants effectively from Welsh taxpayers, urgent questions now need to be raised over public funded attractions lobbying against the elected Government and council
policies, and the ethics of some of the members listed and whether they endorse the anti community statements of Mr Price.
