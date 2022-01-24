Weather reporter Siân Lloyd backs petition demanding control of Crown Estate profit

Weather reporter Siân Lloyd has backed a petition which demands that control of royal profits from the £500m Crown Estate are transferred to Wales.

The well-known TV presenter, who has worked for both ITV and S4C, urged people to sign the petition, which now had almost 7,000 signatures, when she shared it in a post on social media.

The UK Government has repeatedly refused to devolve power over the Crown Estate assets in Wales to the Senedd, despite having given control over its holdings in Scotland to the Scottish Parliament.

The Crown Estate is a collection of lands and holdings in the United Kingdom belonging to the British monarch. It holds the rights to seabeds around the British Isles.

However, powers over the management of Crown Estate in Wales are still held in Westminster, and the revenues go directly to the UK Government’s Treasury.

The value of the Crown Estate Wales’ renewable assets grew from £49.2m in 2020 to £549.1m in 2021.

Welsh secretary Simon Hart : Transfer control of the £500m Crown Estate to Wales like in Scotland – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/FwEmxXsWGO via @UKChange — Siân Lloyd (@SianWeather) January 24, 2022

Simon Hart said: “The relationship that the Crown Estate enjoys with the UK Government, the Welsh Government and stakeholders works very well.

“I do not think there is any public interest or appetite for altering the terms of that arrangement.”

The petition says: “The Crown Estate, which holds the rights to seabeds around the British Isles, is a collection of lands and holdings in the United Kingdom belonging to the British monarch.

“However, powers over the management of Crown Estate in Wales are still held in Westminster, and the revenues proceed directly to the UK Government’s Treasury. Control of the crown estate has been already been transferred over to the Scottish Government back in 2016.

“The value of the Crown Estate Wales’ renewable assets grew from £49.2m in 2020 to £549.1m in 2021.

“This is money that would enable Wales to build and develop our own Welsh renewable energy industry rather than selling off our assets to the highest foreign bidder.

“Remember this has already happened in Scotland why are we treated differently?”