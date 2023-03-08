Weather: Snowfall leads to travel disruption and school closures across Wales

Snow has blanketed parts of Wales this morning following the arrival of freezing Arctic air.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice were issued by The Met Office and are expected to remain in place until Friday night.

Over 100 schools across Wales have closed or delayed opening this morning with south Wales most effected by the closures.

The A4061 Rhigos Mountain Pass from Treherbert to Rhondda Cynon Taf is closed and the A469 from Thornhill to Cardiff is impassable.

Most Cardiff bus services are currently operating but with delays but Stagecoach services in Merthyr and Brecon have seen cancellations and reduced services.

Blast

The yellow weather warning will stay in place until 9am on Thursday with more sleet and snow expected across south Wales as the Arctic blast intensifies.

On Thursday another yellow weather warning will come into force forecasting more ice and snow and will cover most of Wales into Friday evening with the chance of roads becoming blocked.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said temperatures would be “much, much colder than we would expect at this time of year”.

He said: “The pattern will set in for some time. We have got this feed of cold air coming in from a much higher latitude.

“We expect these conditions to remain in place until at least next weekend and possibly longer because sometimes these conditions can be quite stubborn and not easily subject to change.”

