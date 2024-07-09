Weather warning issued as thunderstorms set to batter Wales

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of Wales as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast across Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The thunderstorm warning covers most of Wales, including Powys and Gwynedd, with some areas in England including Manchester and Birmingham also affected.

The Met Office said thundery downpours are forecast from 2pm on Tuesday until the end of the day and may lead to flooding in some areas.

Rainfall of 10-20mm is possible in an hour or so, with some places potentially seeing 30mm in a few hours, the forecaster added.

Motorists are likely to experience delays to their journeys because of flooded roads and spray, the forecaster warned.

Some homes and businesses may also be at risk of flooding alongside a small chance of damage from lightning strikes.

The thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to move northwards from Tuesday afternoon, slowly dying out during the evening.

