Weather warnings in force for Wales as flooding risk persists

Weather warnings for snow and ice are in force across much of Wales after the cold snap caused travel disruption and school closures.

A yellow snow and ice warning will remain in place across most of the country until 10am on Tuesday (Jan 7) with rainfall and melting snow could risk further disruption.

Natural Resources Wales have issued 15 flood alerts for River Dee communities from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows, south Pembrokeshire, River Lugg in Powys, River Alyn at Rossett, Alyn catchment, lower Teifi, Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire, lower Dee catchment, River Thaw, River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, River Towy, River Wye in Powys, Rivers Bran and Gwydderig and the lower Severn catchment in Powys.

It comes after a cold snap at the weekend which brought snowfall and freezing rain to large parts of Wales.

The cold weather will continue this week, with low pressure remaining in charge bringing below-average temperatures and the potential for disruption in places.

The Met Office says things look to turn more settled towards the end of the week, although further weak fronts may push in from the west on Friday and into the weekend, which may possibly bring a little more snow to some parts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

