Wedding venue granted licence despite care facility objections

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A rural wedding venue has been granted a premises licence after months of deliberation, despite opposition from a neighbouring care facility that supports adults with autism, Down’s syndrome, and learning disabilities.

Green Grove Barns Partnership, located in Llangadog, Carmarthenshire, has already hosted 23 events under temporary event notices since 2022.

In June 2023, the family-run business applied for a full premises licence, leading to a series of adjournments. Following nine deferrals, the Carmarthenshire Council’s licensing sub-committee granted the licence, subject to conditions, following a two-hour meeting where both sides presented their arguments.

Objections

Glasallt Fawr, a residential centre that has cared for 29 neurodivergent adults for over 40 years, strongly opposed the licence application.

Their representative, barrister Freddie Lewendon, expressed concerns that noise from events at Green Grove Barns could have a negative impact on residents.

While the sound might be acceptable for “neuro-typical” people, Lewendon argued that Glasallt Fawr’s residents could become distressed or confused by the noise, which could interfere with their well-being. He framed the issue as a conflict between business interests and public safety.

Though Carwyn Rees of Green Grove Barns reassured the committee that noise control measures had been implemented.

Noise

Measures are said to included sound insulation and regular monitoring, as well as providing Glasallt Fawr with contact details for staff in case of concerns during events.

Rees emphasised that they had acted responsibly, aiming to balance their business operations with the needs of their neighbours. “We believe we’ve met all legal obligations and taken into account the specific needs of the residents at Glasallt Fawr,” he said.

The council’s environmental health officers had initially raised concerns about potential noise nuisance, which is one of the key objectives under the 2003 Licensing Act.

However, after a night-time site visit in April 2024, senior environmental health officer Aled Morgan noted that the noise was minimal.

He reported that music after 10pm was “practically inaudible” and that noise from wedding guests was negligible, leading him to withdraw his previous objection.

Conditions

Despite this, Glasallt Fawr’s legal team questioned the absence of detailed noise monitoring data from the night in question and raised safeguarding concerns after an incident where a resident wandered towards the wedding barn.

After considering all the evidence, the licensing sub-committee decided to grant the licence with a number of conditions.

These include the supply of alcohol allowed from 10am to 1am daily, live or recorded music until 12.15am, and late-night refreshment until 1am.

Rees expressed satisfaction with the decision, stating that Green Grove Barns would continue to work closely with its neighbours to ensure any issues are addressed promptly.

“We are pleased to have the approval and are continually looking to improve what we do at Green Grove Barns,” he said, highlighting their commitment to maintaining good relations with the local community.

