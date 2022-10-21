Welcome To Wrexham gives USA boost to Wrexham Lager

The hit Welcome To Wrexham TV series has proved a massive boost in the USA for Wrexham Lager.

The Disney Plus docu-series, which follows Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds on their personal journey buying Wrexham AFC, and the stories of people at the heart of the community, has become a must-watch.

The show has proved a success not just for Wrexham AFC.

Wrexham football shirts have been changing hands for hundreds of pounds on eBay after the success of Welcome To Wrexham, and Wrexham Lager has now seen a massive boost in sales of merchandise across the pond.

Wrexham Lager Tweeted: “Wrexham Lager 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬! Since the Wrexham Lager Brewery Shop appeared proudly at the end of @WrexhamFX series, we have seen a steep rise in US sales!

“Since Friday, we have passed triple figures of merch/clothing being ordered from our website!

“We cannot thank the documentary team enough for this exposure! If you would like to order any merch or clothing worldwide, you can do so now on the link here! (𝐏.𝐒: 𝐁𝐄𝐄𝐑 𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓!).”

