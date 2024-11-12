Wellbeing in Wales did not improve between 2023 and 2024 – report

Emily Price

Life in Wales did not improve between 2023 and 2024 for the average person, according to new research.

Carnegie’s Life in the UK Index carried out two surveys each of more than 500 people which included questions on social, environmental, economic, and democratic themes.

The index – produced with Ipsos – showed no statistically significant improvement across any of its headline measures over the last year.

It also revealed that inequalities in society and a lack of trust in government are undermining quality of life in Wales.

Low incomes

Carnegie UK is a public policy foundation focussed on improving people’s wellbeing.

For a second year running, the research identified that people in Wales on lower incomes, disabled people, people aged 16 to 34, and those living in urban areas have particularly low levels of wellbeing.

A fifth of people polled (21%) said they feel unsafe in their neighbourhood after dark, three in ten (32%) said they can’t afford an unexpected expense of £850 and 13 per cent can’t afford to heat their home.

Sarah Davidson, chief executive of Carnegie UK, said: “Our new research shows that many of the people of Wales are not having their basic needs met.

“Though these findings are in line with the rest of the UK, that shouldn’t comfort Welsh policymakers.

“Nobody should pretend that there are any quick fixes to many of the problems which Wales, like the rest of the UK, faces. But Wales has an opportunity to demonstrate that some of the biggest problems can be tackled with a co-ordinated long-term approach.”

Commitment

The Welsh Government’s Well-being of Future Generations Act put into law a commitment to future generations for a quality of life that is at least as good as the current generation.

The new report warns that this pledge requirers long-term, cross-government action in order to improve people’s lives and address inequality.

Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales said: “Good quality and affordable food, access to green and open spaces and opportunities to influence decisions are issues that matter to the people of Wales. But this isn’t the reality for everyone.

“I welcome the Report’s findings that stress the need for effective, integrated, and joined-up policymaking focused on better outcomes for people. This requires public bodies to meaningfully involve the people of Wales in decisions.

“Through our work with communities and organisations in developing Cymru Can, my five-year strategy, we see these findings as a reaffirmation of the missions we’ve collectively produced for Wales – to address the climate and nature emergencies, to foster cultural wellbeing, to create an economy fit for people and planet, and to keep people well. There are strong examples across Wales of efforts to address inequalities.

“We must use insights from this report, alongside the Welsh Government’s annual Well-being of Wales Report, to accelerate bold and urgent action.”

Distrust

In a similar pattern to 2023, the 2024 polling found widespread distrust in political systems and institutions.

The survey work – conducted in May 2024 – found that almost three quarters (74%) of people in Wales feel that they cannot influence decisions that affect the UK.

Two thirds (66%) said they disagree that they can influence decisions affecting Wales.

About half (56%) of all people in Wales in 2024 have low levels of trust in the UK Government.

Two fifths (39%) have low levels of trust in the Welsh Government, and about a third (31%) have low levels of trust in local authorities.

Joe Rossiter, co-director at the Institute of Welsh Affairs (IWA), said: “Concerningly, ahead of widespread Senedd reform, people in Wales are increasingly disconnected from our democracy and its ability to deliver change in their lives. The IWA welcomes the report and will continue our work to tackle Wales’ systemic challenges.”

‘Challenging times’

The Welsh Government says it has invested £30 million this year into its fuel poverty scheme and £5.6 million to support households that pre-pay for their fuel.

A further £22 million has been invested since 2019 to support community food organisations to tackle food poverty.

A spokesperson said: “We welcome the publication of the report, and the recognition of our commitment to improve wellbeing during challenging times.

“Our Well-being of Wales Report makes a vital contribution to understanding our progress towards our national well-being goals.

“While there has been positive progress in many areas, we know there is more to do, and we will continue to work across government and with all our partners to achieve more equitable outcomes for people in Wales.

“We continue to be determined to do everything we can within our powers to tackle poverty.

“It is only through working collaboratively across Government, with all our stakeholders in Wales and with the new UK Government, that we will be able to have a lasting impact on poverty and inequality.”

