Thousands of TikTok users have uploaded videos of themselves using the Welsh language to make Alexa swear at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with the most popular earning over 4.1m views.

Asked to translate ‘Boris Johnson carrots coffee bean 100’, the virtual assistant technology will answer ‘ffa coffi moron Boris Johnson cant’ – which sounds suspiciously to non-Welsh speaking areas like a string of English language swearwords.

Coffee bean translates to ‘ffa coffi’ in Welsh, while carrot is ‘moron’ and 100 is ‘cant’.

One of the TikTok videos alone had earned more than 4.1m views, with thousands of others posting their own version and some racking up tens of thousands of hits.

Welsh speakers have long been aware that the translation for coffee beans sounds like ‘f**k off’ in English, with Gruff Rhys’ pre-Super Furry Animals Band, Ffa Coffi Pawb, leading the way.

Welsh speakers don’t need to use words that sound rude in English though, as Welsh has its own wide selection of insults to aim at their enemies.

