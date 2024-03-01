Welsh actor among unsuspecting passengers given the gift of a daffodil today

A much loved Welsh actor was among hundreds of commuters who received a daffodil as part of a St David’s Day charity event in Cardiff and London Paddington railway stations today.

Tenovus Cancer Care held a very Welsh awareness event in Cardiff and London to mark this special day in the Welsh calendar.

Volunteers and staff from the Wales-based charity simultaneously handed out daffodils to train commuters in a heartfelt gesture demonstrating the words of our patron saint to ‘Do the little things in life’ – and to their surprise, they happened upon Welsh actor, Mark Lewis Jones.

Celebrations

The daffodils were hand delivered to commuters at Cardiff Central railway station and London Paddington railway station between 7:30 and 10am.

With each daffodil, there was also a small card with a St David’s Day message from the charity and information about the charity’s Support Line.

To add to the Welsh celebrations, the charity’s Cardiff Sing with Us choir also performed at Cardiff’s John Lewis department store from 11am.

“Doing the little things”

Tenovus Cancer Care Head of Fundraising, Sion Edwards, said: “As our patron saint said, it’s doing the little things in life that matter the most, and we thought it would be lovely to mark our special day in Wales by surprising commuters with a daffodil and sharing that gesture over the border with commuters arriving at London Paddington too.

We hope this simple act of kindness will also be a chance to make more people aware of our services and the support we offer.”

Tenovus has specialist advisors available every day of the year to support anyone affected by cancer. They can be contacted on 0808 808 1010.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

